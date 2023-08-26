I happened to be listening to the radio when I was out and about at work in the valley a few days ago and the announcer said it was time to play one of those on-the-air-type games. If you’re the correct caller, you get to answer a question or take a guess at something in order to win a prize.
Well, this particular contest involved guessing what a certain number of people would respond to in a survey about a particular subject. The question on the survey was, “As you get older, what do you start to lose the most?”
My immediate response was “my glasses!” But I could never get through on the line to answer the question. So, I anxiously waited to hear what the correct caller had to say.
The caller said, “Your mind!”
What? Certainly glasses would come before that, but they didn’t even make it in the top five. There were things like losing your teeth, hair, balance and, of course, one that my wife would have suggested, my hearing.
After thinking about it for a bit I realized that losing memory (my mind?) is becoming more and more of a stark reality in my world. I’ve always had a pretty good memory when it comes to people and events that happened when I was a kid, for which I’m very grateful.
It’s funny that some events kind of disintegrated from my memory banks the older I’ve become, like my entire second grade year, or fuzzy memories of unfortunate incidents involving my younger brother, Kevin, when we were left together unsupervised.
I’d like to think of my short-term memory loss as more distraction issues than actual brain hiccups. For example, now that I’m retired I have several projects that I’ve been working on this summer and decided I’d probably better write down a list of things I needed to do or get in order to complete my days’ work; problem is, I can’t remember where my list is or if I even started a new one.
Having had a new gate installed on one end of our chicken run, I determined that it needed a solid footer installed in order to keep cats, dogs and trash pandas — raccoons — from slipping underneath the gate. I started out to the shed to get the 4x4 post that I needed and nearly stepped in several dog deposits on the way, and so I picked up the shovel leaning against the shed and scooped up several of the lawn IEDs.
A large grasshopper (one of many hundreds) flew from the shovel handle onto the wheelbarrow, so I carefully approached and trapped it where it landed and promptly went to the chicken run and handed it to the first contestant to come running out of the coop. This was followed by a mad dash and game of grasshopper keep away amongst the flock.
On the way out of the coop I noticed the nesting box lid hadn’t been lifted and secured to allow for more air circulation, so upon doing that I noticed two recently deposited eggs. I gathered them and shut the door to the run.
Walking to the back porch to go put the eggs in the fridge, I saw several apples in the grass under the tree where they’d fallen during the night. I didn’t want to chop them up when mowing the lawn and so I decided to put them in a bucket that was sitting on the window well grate. I gently placed the eggs (one each) inside the pockets of my cargo shorts while I gathered the apples.
On the way to retrieve the pail for the apples, a FedEx truck pulled up in front of the house. I went through the side gate, signed for the package and took it inside. All of the dogs were waiting at the door to be let into the yard, so I let them out and noticed they were out of water and went to the cupboard to get the pitcher to fill their bowls. I put water in the pitcher and went out on the deck with it in my hand, wondering why I had gone out there in the first place instead of by the door where their bowls were. It was then I felt something wet against one leg — the eggs. Shoot!
I put the pitcher on the counter and deposited the one remaining egg in the fridge and went to change, depositing the omelet pants in the wash. I went downstairs to get my glasses and noticed my checkbook on my desk and that I had forgotten to pay the power bill. I went back upstairs, wrote the check, stamped the envelope and deposited it in the mailbox.
Walking through the living room I saw the pitcher on the counter and remembered the dogs were out of water. Opening the package on the table revealed some colored light bulbs that I had ordered for the chicken coop for the wintertime, and so I took the box out to the shed determined to put them where I could easily find them when the weather turned.
I know, how about on top of the toolbox? Wait, what’s this 4x4 post doing here on the floor?
