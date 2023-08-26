Chad Hawkes - NEW (2023)

Chad Hawkes

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I happened to be listening to the radio when I was out and about at work in the valley a few days ago and the announcer said it was time to play one of those on-the-air-type games. If you’re the correct caller, you get to answer a question or take a guess at something in order to win a prize.

Well, this particular contest involved guessing what a certain number of people would respond to in a survey about a particular subject. The question on the survey was, “As you get older, what do you start to lose the most?”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.