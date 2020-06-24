One of the many rewards of having children is getting to see them experience life's blessings and challenges through the adventures of raising their own kids, particularly as of late trying to deal with the challenges of navigating through this pandemic.
There's probably not a parent out there that at some point in their parenting experience didn’t utter the words, “I can’t wait til you have kids of your own,” which generally produces an “I’m never having kids!” response from the intended recipient, and as they’re stomping off I add, “Let's talk about this again in a few years shall we, hmmmm?”
Parenting is such a rush.
Last week my oldest son called to let me know he was taking his family camping and wanted to borrow a few things that he didn't have. I was happy to help out, and as I gathered the needed items from the shed, many memories surfaced from camping as a family when all my boys were young as well as when my dad took all us kids camping when I was young. In heaven, I believe parents who willingly take their kids camping will receive the equivalent of the “Medal of Honor,” which is to say an eternity of sitting quietly on the front porch in rocking chairs sipping lemonade, watching the grandkids play and eating ice cream cones without having to share.
First of all, when you hear the word “camping,” it conjures up different images depending on who you are and what your preconceived notions of “camping” might look like. My wife, Lynda, loves to camp … in a cabin or motel room with a nice bathroom, jacuzzi tub, hot water and a restaurant somewhere in the near vicinity, which is perfectly fine with me since the older I get the more I enjoy the same amenities. I think I've written a past column on “Glamping,” which I reread occasionally when I want to remember what camping was really like for me as a kid and how it's changed.
As an avid scouter, my dad exemplified preparedness and how important that step is to really enjoying any outdoor activity — whether it's camping, hiking, fishing or simply going on a picnic. “Did anyone bring the food?”
Kids have it the best (as it should be) since they just get to spend the days before the trip asking “When are we going camping?” while Mom and Dad get to remember the important stuff like food, tent, sleeping bags and Tylenol. Then, during the actual trip, the kids don’t have any responsibility but to repeat the rousing choruses of “Are we there yet?”
For me (still today) a favorite part of camping is sitting around the fire visiting and telling stories. I wonder if there's an actual scientific explanation as to why staring into the fire is so mesmerizing, just sitting there expressionless staring into the fire. My own personal theory is the trance is brought on by thoughts of wondering how you’re going to get everything you brought back into the same car.
Camping is especially challenging for those taking infants or toddlers (insert fire trance stupor of thought involving tying a playpen to the bumper) since they need constant attention. We used to (it still happens in some areas) have a weekend in the spring or summer specifically for dads and sons to camp overnight. To the women of said families, especially those with lots of boys, the “father and sons” outing was looked forward to almost more than Christmas as it meant a weekend to themselves. The day on the calendar was always highlighted in red with smiley faces adorning the whole page.
Taking kids in diapers camping is difficult; taking kids in diapers camping with just Dad should be against the Geneva Convention. I agreed to the task as long as it was understood that “What goes on at camp, stays at camp” — as in no probing questions like “Why is he wearing a paper towel for a diaper?” or “Is that Kool-aid in his bottle?”
Because it was the era of cloth diapers, performing “The changing of the guard” was the worst. I remember everyone sitting around the fire as I sensed a “disturbance in the force” and took youngest son into the tent and having no baby wipes used the next best thing, which happened to be a paper towel soaked in cold creek water. Things were manageable until the sub-zero compress was applied, and the baby arched his back and flipped over on his stomach, initiating the “alligator death roll,” which takes considerable skill and agility to counter. Those sitting around the fire compared the screaming to that of a Sasquatch. Needless to say we all came home smelling like smoked turkeys and feeling exhausted.
When my son came to return the camping gear, he said it was the most exhausting thing he'd ever done, but watching his wife and kids having so much fun being together far outweighed his aching muscles and any emotional trauma. He asked how in the world I ever managed to plan, prepare and go camping with all six of them when they were kids (sometimes without their mom), and I told him it wasn't that bad if you just “camped next to a creek and remembered to bring extra paper towels, and lots of Kool-aid.”
