“Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.”
I don’t like change very much, even if it is inevitable. I’ve never been a fan of having things upturned midstream, especially big life changes. I like predictability and continuity which for the life of me I can’t understand why a teaching career ever appealed to me. I’m one of those guys who orders the same thing every time I go to a restaurant — because why risk changing a sure thing to a disappointment, like getting fry sauce instead of ketchup or ranch dressing instead of Thousand Island? You know, big changes.
Some changes that I’m not particularly fond of are changing diapers, time changes, changing flat tires, changing lanes on snowy roads, changing the straw in the chicken coop, changing directions on roller skates (now stop and skate the opposite direction!), changing the oil in the truck, changing the channels without a remote, changing the laundry from the washer to the dryer, changing tactics, changing my mind, changing into a suit and tie, changing addresses, changing fitted sheets on a bed, changing banks, changing the cat’s litter box and changing anything that has to do with the computer or oversensitive smoke alarms.
Teaching in the classroom is very similar to the weather in Utah, it changes on a very consistent basis. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy the changes of the seasons, etc., that we experience here in Cache Valley but don’t like other local changes like increasing traffic, gas prices, inflation rates, widespread internet and school bullying and $4.25 for a dozen nightcrawlers — outrageous!
Even as a kid I didn’t like changing schools (we did it often) and the ensuing shell game of finding new friends. I see the same look on the faces of kids who move in mid-year and show up to class not knowing anybody or class routines. Being in a town or on a team long enough to gain some friends and teammates is difficult. Changes to a new program and getting used to new coaching styles is always challenging.
A new neighborhood meant riding around on my bike until I found a group of kids playing football or baseball and sitting around on the sidelines until I was asked if I wanted to play. I met my longest childhood friend in the grassy area behind our house on base housing in Virginia when I started my sophomore year in high school. I saw him out behind his house tossing a football in the air playing catch by himself (not much fun, but you always win) so I wandered out and as I got closer motioned him to throw me the ball. We played catch for almost an hour before we ever introduced ourselves. He’s now a retired AF veteran who lives in Florida. The continuity and longevity of our friendship is one of those constants in my life I find comforting and reassuring.
As a young missionary I hated transfer times when we’d be assigned to a new city and companion to serve with. The uncertainty and anxiety of such life changes were just as poignant and stressful as the pregame jitters and stomach aches I experienced in sports. My poor mom had to deal with all my woes before every game and or concert I played in; she was a wonderful life coach.
When transfer calls came I always started my journal entries with “Transfers, another gut wrenching challenge in the making.” Of course in most cases I adjusted and the experiences worked out for the best and I learned some things from them. Some of my hardest life decisions came during that two year experience which I look back on with gratefulness for having learned some important life lessons and some not so important ones like thinking hard shell tacos stuffed with SpaghettiOs and tuna would be tasty, not!
Changes in employment were always a stressful time for me. Even as a teen, trying to figure out schedules, days off, wages and the drama llama hierarchy involving management and coworkers was difficult to navigate. I remember the sick feeling I had in my stomach as I drove home after becoming unemployed having to share with my young family that I didn’t have a job. That particular change was life saving in that I felt like I needed to go back to school and pursue a teaching career. As a non-traditional student (36 year-old), I was more than twice the age of some of the kids who I shared classes with and it was both frightening and surprisingly exhilarating.
As a first year teacher, changes were (and still are) a part of everyday experiences. Very seldom does a day go by that there aren’t changes of some sort to schedules, lessons, management issues, weather-related changes or communication. If COVID taught us anything, it was that instant changes and flexibility are going to happen, not only in the classroom but in life. The world switched gears and slowed to a crawl when the pandemic changed our way of surviving and existing.
For someone who doesn’t like change, I feel like I’ve had plenty of it in my lifetime and for those like me who are dragged kicking and screaming because of life’s changes, just remember this when things get hectic, “Life is like underwear, change is good.” Amen to that!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.
