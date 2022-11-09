Chad Hawkes new

“Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.”

I don’t like change very much, even if it is inevitable. I’ve never been a fan of having things upturned midstream, especially big life changes. I like predictability and continuity which for the life of me I can’t understand why a teaching career ever appealed to me. I’m one of those guys who orders the same thing every time I go to a restaurant — because why risk changing a sure thing to a disappointment, like getting fry sauce instead of ketchup or ranch dressing instead of Thousand Island? You know, big changes.

