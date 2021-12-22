Having been sick since last Friday evening and holed up in the man cave downstairs to avoid infecting everyone else, I thought about a story my parents shared with me back in 1984 that would be appropriate this week. It was written by J. Edgar Park, and its title is “The man who missed Christmas.”
It was Christmas Eve; and, as usual, George Mason was the last to leave the office. He walked to a massive safe, spun the dials, swung the heavy door open. Making sure the door would not close behind him, he stepped inside.
A square of white cardboard was taped just above the topmost row of strongboxes. On the card a few words were written. George Mason stared at those words, remembering ...
Exactly one year ago he had entered this self-same vault. And then, behind his back, slowly, noiselessly, the ponderous door swung shut. He was trapped — entombed in the sudden and terrifying dark.
He hurled himself at the unyielding door, his hoarse cry sounding like an explosion. Through his mind flashed all the stories he had heard of men found suffocated in time vaults. No time clock controlled this mechanism, the safe would remain locked until it was opened from the outside. Tomorrow morning — tomorrow was Christmas.
Once more he flung himself at the door , shouting wildly, until he sank on his knees exhausted. Silence came, high-pitched, singing silence that seemed deafening. More than 36 hours would pass before anyone came — 36 hours in a steel box 3 feet wide, 8 feet long, 7 feet high. Would the oxygen last? Perspiring and breathing heavily, he felt his way around the floor. Then, in the far right corner, just above the floor, he found a small, circular opening. Quickly thrusting his fingers into it, he felt a faint but unmistakable cool current of air.
The tension release was so sudden that he burst into tears. Surely he would not have to stay trapped for the full 36 hours. Somebody would miss him. But who? He was unmarried and lived alone. The maid who cleaned his apartment was just a servant; he had always treated her as such. He had been invited to spend Christmas Eve with his brother's family; but children got on his nerves and they expected presents.
A friend asked him to go to a home for elderly people on Christmas Day and play the piano — George was a good musician. But he had made some excuse or another; he intended to sit at home, listening to some new recordings he was giving himself.
George Mason dug his nails into the palms of his hands until the pain balanced the misery in his mind. Nobody would come and let him out, nobody, nobody.
Miserably the whole Christmas Day went by, and the succeeding night. On the morning after Christmas the head clerk came into the office at the usual time, opened the safe, then went into his private office.
No one saw George stagger out into the corridor, run to the water cooler and drink great gulps of water. No one paid any attention to him as he left and took a taxi home.
Then he shaved, changed his wrinkled clothes, ate breakfast and returned to his office where his employees greeted him casually.
That day he met several acquaintances and talked to his own brother. Grimly the truth closed in on George Mason. He had vanished from human society during the great festival of brotherhood; no one had missed him at all.
Reluctantly, George began to think about the true meaning of Christmas. Was it possible that he had been blind all these years with selfishness, indifference, pride? Was not giving, after all, the essence of Christmas because it marked the time God gave his son to the world?
All through the year that followed, with little hesitant deeds of kindness with small, unnoticed acts of unselfishness, George tried to prepare himself, for now once more it was Christmas Eve.
Slowly he backed out of the safe, closed it. He touched the grim steel face lightly. Almost affectionately and left the office. Is this the same George Mason from a year ago? He walks a few blocks and flags a taxi, anxious not to be late. His nephews are expecting him to help trim their tree and afterwards is taking his brother and sister-in-law to a Christmas play. Why is he so happy? Why does this jostling against others, laden as he is with bundles, exhilarate and delight him?
Perhaps the card has something to do with it, the card he taped inside his office safe last New Year's Day. On the card is written, in George Mason’s own hand: “To love people, to be indispensable somewhere, that is the purpose of life. That is the secret to happiness."
These past few years we’ve all spent our respective times in the “vault.” Illness, quarantines, loss of loved ones, heartbreak, depression, loneliness, financial hardship and loss of hope all contribute to us finding it difficult, just like George Mason, to rediscover happiness at Christmastime.
Even as illness has perhaps altered the way I may go about celebrating the season this year, I have much to be grateful for. As Christmas Eve approaches, might I suggest a hand written note attached somewhere in your own “vault” reminding you of the possibilities of good things to happen in 2022. Merry Christmas everyone.
