It’s been said that there is no such thing as a free lunch. Well, that might be true unless of course you’re a K-12 student, in which case as of last week school lunch and/or breakfast is now free of charge!
Our school was notified of the USDA free-lunch program last Thursday, which gave us the weekend to make the necessary adjustments to our school schedules and routines already in place in order to be ready for food service on Monday. The meals will now be free through the end of December. I secretly wish that 1) teachers were included, and 2) this had come around when Lynda and I had five kids at Sky View and one at Cedar Ridge. I could have bought a new truck with the savings.
I gotta tell ya, as rough as this year has been on all of us, there has been one group that has quietly worked behind the scenes to ensure the safety and security of the kids in our communities. That group is our school lunch personnel.
School lunch has been around a long time. It first came on the scene in Boston and Philadelphia in the late 1800s. Lunches in a high school in Philadelphia were first served for the cost of one cent and became known as “penny lunches.” The idea of serving school lunch gained momentum after the turn of the century because poverty (especially among children) prevented the acquisition of adequate nutrition as well as other basic needs.
In 1964, the National School Lunch Act was signed into law to “safeguard the health and wellbeing of the nation’s children and to encourage the domestic consumption of nutritious agricultural commodities and other food” but of course didn’t mention anything about being palatable. The debate between “tasting good” and being “nutritious” is an ongoing conversation, and I guess in that regard, the “proof was in the pudding” as more and more whole grain products were introduced into the lunch program recently in an effort to decrease childhood obesity but instead significantly increased the amount of whole wheat pizza filling the school dumpsters.
An article by food historian Emelyn Rude printed in TIME magazine recognized “the continuing war between regulation of food safety and wholesomeness” which ultimately lead TIME to declare that several school districts were “flunking lunch.”
In reading the article, I also found it amusing that during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, ketchup was declared a vegetable in school lunches. This was done to compensate for the reduced school lunch budget while still meeting nutritional standards. Ha! Of course it doesn’t surprise me since we’re living in a state where fry sauce is considered a more precious commodity than O-positive blood and Mountain Dew is a common over-the-counter medication.
The lunch ladies at our school (and district) are an amazing example of what hard work and flexibility can produce. I learned very early in my career that the first people you need to connect with and establish a good report with at school are the secretary, custodian and lunch ladies since these employees have a firm finger on the pulse of the school. They know the kids, the faculty, the parents and what fuels them.
The challenges of planning, ordering, preparing and serving hundreds of meals to a vibrant student body and staff is a daunting task, especially with all the tweaks and adjustments that have become necessary since Señor Corona arrived. If you google the words “organized,” “friendly” and “hardworking,” the name Jessi Craw (our lunch manager) will pop up. Jessi, like all of our cafeteria staff, didn't sign on to work in the kitchen because of the lucrative benefits of the job. They’re “people persons” that thrive on interaction with the kids and the folks they serve each day.
When asked what the most rewarding part of her job is, Jessi responded, “It’s the association I get to have with the staff and the kids. I don’t consider myself a good cook, but I love doing the extra things that make hard days a little easier for everyone. Sure, social distancing from everyone is hard, but at least I know I’m in a place where we’re appreciated for the things we do.”
The hardest part of online teaching for me (other than struggling to log in) was not getting to see my students in person. Last spring, I asked Jessi if I could come in and assist with the sack lunch distributions on the buses three days a week so I could see the kids in my class as they’d come out to get their lunches. Once they knew I’d be at their bus stop on a certain day, they’d make sure to come out, get lunch and say hello. It eased the longing for face-to-face teaching and helped me know they were all OK. It seemed I had some of the best parent/teacher conferences chatting out of the bus window through my mask than I ever did trying to schedule time at school.
The homemade hot lunches of the past have pretty much disappeared, but the ladies in the trenches every day — week in and week out — still make school lunch worthwhile. I saw a saying on a T-shirt recently that said, “Some people only dream of meeting their favorite people, I feed mine.” Kudos to the lunch ladies everywhere who work hard to feed us and our children.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.