It’s here! This week marks the one week in the year that fifth graders have the most anxiety. Nope, it’s not because of testing, running the mile in P.E., fluoride, school pictures or indoor recess. It’s Valentine's Day with a maturation program kicker to close out the week.
These two activities combined can guarantee two things: 1) memberships in the Drama Llama Club will increase, and 2) everybody tries looking up “puberty” on the Chromebooks to see just what they’re in for.
Years ago we invited couples from the community to come in and teach our fifth graders how to square dance as part of our Valentine’s Day activities, hoping that they would get a better appreciation for dancing and actually enjoy themselves.
For the most part, getting 10 and 11 year olds to touch hands or “promenade home” is an act of futility. As soon as they get in the gym, it’s like dumping a gallon of oil into a pail of vinegar. Everyone quickly separates. I’ve seen the same behavior in my chickens when they think something unpleasant is about to happen to them and pigs at the fair when they spot a hole in the fence of the judging ring.
Once everyone was culled out of their respective herds and headed up the chute to the stage, the caller began forming the “squares” (a term also used to describe some of us growing up in the ’70s), and after a few rounds of acting like a hockey goalie keeping the pucks in play, most the kids settled in and started dancing in earnest. Of course, to some of their peers this also meant that you were “going steady” or “dating” the person who was your partner, which led to major Drama Llama activity and massive rumor hemorrhaging afterwards.
Over the years we’ve still continued to have our Valentine’s “tea” in our classes and have gradually weaned ourselves away from the dancing-related activities, instead focusing on lessons in proper etiquette and manners when in mixed company.
Another act of futility is trying to pair up students in order to have them escort each other to the dessert portion of the “tea.” Informing students too early allows them too much time to overthink the situation and fake an illness while spur-of-the-moment “draw a name out of the jar” type pairing can result in temporary paralysis and lockjaw.
I’m not sure when the rumor mill began churning out messages on the dark web that we were going to hold a dance, but it’s been ongoing for several years now, and I can’t even get through the first week of school without someone raising their hand and asking when the fifth-grade dance is. Sheeesh! “There is no dance! There hasn’t been a dance for over 15 years!”
We actually printed up invitations this year to our “tea” and sent them home the weekend before Valentine's Day with the kids. The bottom line informed parents the “tea” would be held in the cafeteria at 1:30, and parents were invited. On my way out to carpool duty, a student came up to me holding an invitation and said, “I found this invitation and it says the dance is at 1:30 in the cafeteria.” OK, I give up.
The coup de gras for the week comes with the annual maturation program, which produces nervous sideways glances from the kids when the parent permission forms are being handed out and questioning looks from those who aren’t quite sure what it is. The Drama Llama Club will hold several meetings at recess and in the restrooms to mull over the fate that awaits them and review things they think they know that have been passed down from older siblings and sixth-grade stool pigeons.
Although mandated by the state, the school presentation is well done, and our parents have been very supportive in participating with their students, which hopefully generates some discussion and interaction at home. Having had four of my own sons and a daughter come through my class, I’ve fielded a few questions but had mostly awkward silences and quick changing of subjects.
It’s always interesting to hear the reactions from students as they exit their respective meetings with their parents after the presentations. In years past the Heath Department made available to each student a bag with items in it to reinforce what had been covered in the presentation. These included trial-sized sticks of deodorant, reading material and feminine hygiene products.
I was speaking with a colleague in the hall as the meeting ended one year, and a few of the comments we heard were: “Ewwww, that was gross,” “I closed my eyes the whole time except when I heard people laughing,” “My mom told me to talk to my dad about this stuff later,” and “What flavor of deodorant did you get?”
My favorite, from a couple of girls as they exited, was: “I mean why do we need to know about what happens in Virginia?”
I have a growth chart on my door where I measure the height of each student. I put it up at the end of the year to show them how much they’ve grown, and they all have, in one way or another, regardless of the flavor of their deodorant.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.