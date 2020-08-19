I think I’ve probably mentioned in previous musings that fall is my favorite season of the year as the weather starts getting cooler, leaves begin changing colors, harvesting begins, fall sports take center stage, hunting season starts, fall fishing escalates and of course schools open their doors after summer break.
Except this year its different.
This entire year has been like a bizarre episode of “The Twilight Zone,” where everything seems the same but at the same time has an underlying current filled with twists and turns. It’s like having an out-of-body experience where you can see what’s happening but it really doesn't register at the moment. The current heat wave we’re experiencing, when temperatures should be tapering off along, coupled with freak storms that blew in unexpectedly and wreaked havoc across the state have been both devastating and annoying to everyone and everything in our communities.
Typically the corn fields surrounding the dairy farm near our home start ripening as the stalks approach 10 to 12 feet in height, signaling the start of the silage harvest. The ride to school on the motorcycle gets progressively chilly and the kids can start to see their breath as they stand waiting for the buses to arrive. The record amount of hail and rain that pummeled some areas in Smithfield (our home included) a few weeks ago turned streets into rivers, turned gardens, trees and shrubs into plastered bits of green Swiss cheese, and transformed the acres of developing corn east of us into shredded, naked stalks resembling not so much corn, but scraggly sugar cane. Chalk it up to the madness of 2020, right?
Leaves on some sections of our apple tree and shade trees have started turning color much earlier than usual and are even dropping some of their foliage across the lawn and flower beds. Over a thousand wildfires have decimated areas of the state and destroyed homes, structures and thousands of acres of our beloved mountain wilderness as a result of lightning and irresponsible “stupid human tricks.”
Recreation areas statewide have seen record numbers of folks escaping the cities to the solace and cooler temperatures of the mountains which has created its own challenges for officials as traffic, littering, illegal off-road travel and fireworks have increased significantly. With more people traveling through state parks, national parks and national forests, the number of encounters (not good ones) with wildlife have increased as well, and I can’t watch the news without nightly reports of someone walking up to bison, bear or elk in Yellowstone or other wilderness areas wanting to take a picture and pet the cute, fluffy cow. “Oh look! It has babies” Ha! More 2020 craziness.
The way we shop, recreate, socialize and work has become a recurring theme in the “Twilight Zone” episodes playing out in 2020. I went into a local store to purchase my combination hunting/fishing license and was informed all licenses are to be purchased online from now on. Gone are the days of chatting over the counter about favorite hunting/fishing trips while filling out the paper license and reminiscing about the good ole days.
I stopped at our favorite burger drive-in the other night and ordered a gallon of root beer to take home. The root beer no longer comes in a plastic gallon jug (used to be glass jugs years ago) but a plastic bag with a lid protruding from the side, Lynda said it looks like something you’d get at the hospital after a surgery. The root beer is still amazing but it’s weird serving it from a bag. Blame it on 2020?
College football has been cancelled this fall, which will have long-lasting effects on the towns, cities and communities where they play. And even though high school play continues, the atmosphere just feels different.
The changes to the start of the school year have been massive and constantly changing. Should we or shouldn’t we do this, that, or the other? Our district has chosen to have kids attend regular school days with measures put in place to ensure the safety of every one attending. Teachers (in my opinion) are “between a rock and a hard place” — excited to get back to doing what we love most but worried for our own health as well as the health of the kids. My first contract day back to school brought up more questions than answers as our faculty discussed at length solutions to dozens of tricky problems. I equate it to taking a bunch of 5-year olds to the beach and telling them not to get wet or get sand in their shorts. It just ain't happening!
In my file drawer at school I have a folder labeled “First day stuff” that contains a list of about 75 things that need to be done before school starts. This year I’ve changed or omitted over half of those tasks simply because we can’t safely share and co-exist in the classroom or school like we have in the past.
As school begins, whether you’ve decided to homeschool or attend face-to-face, please be patient with us. We’re once again breaking new ground, and stress levels are approaching Defcon 4. We’re all in this together, so dig deep and be kind.
Maybe one last relaxing camping trip up north in the great outdoors is in order. After all, I've never seen a real bison up close before.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org