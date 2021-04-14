So what happened to spring break? It seems like I just blinked and I was standing back in my classroom wondering what had just happened.
I swear Earth’s rotation slows down to 2 mph on Mondays, during most meetings and January through March, then jumps into hyper-space during holidays, weekends and summertime where once again I find myself staring at “the letter” that begins with “ We hope you’ve had a great summer and are excited to get back to school next week.”
Wait, what? I only mowed my lawn twice and ate six cheeseburgers, how can summer be over? noooooooo!
As springtime arrives in Cache Valley (I heard it was last weekend?) There are some folks whose thoughts are directed at spring cleaning and such. However, I’ve become numb to such irritating inclinations and instead am more focused on other important worthwhile tasks, like spring fishing.
Last week my dad made it known to us that he has decided to sell his home and move to some place smaller where he can transition from all the yardwork and house upkeep to something more manageable. Since mom passed away a few years ago, I know it's been hard for him to keep up on everything, so I don’t blame him one bit, and in fact Lynda and I have thought about doing the exact same thing!
Dad and Mom moved us all into that house in North Logan nearly 47 years ago, and since that time it has been the scene of many family changes and experiences. It has truly provided a place of refuge and stability in our lives — almost a half a century of love, life and loss.
The memories I have of that home are too numerous to share, suffice it to say I loved growing up through my teen years in that house and even into adulthood. From the moment we walked through the front door back in 1974, we knew we were where we belonged, our home.
Dad has generated a list of things he’d like us kids and grandkids to have in order for him to “declutter,” as he’d call it, which will ultimately help him in selling the house. I looked down the list of items he wants to “bequeath” to us and was surprised at the memories each item conjured up, like the Yugoslavian cabinet that Mom and Dad purchased at the PX in France and traveled with us back to the states, where it has remained over the years serving as a dish cupboard, office supply cabinet and all round place for “stuff” to hide.
A stool made out of an old tractor seat that reminds all of us of Grandpa Wisers old tractor out on the farm in Trenton, student desks and shelves that we used (some of us more than others) for homework when we were in high school, Mom’s cedar chest and sewing machine that she used on a regular basis, a single bed and headboard that belonged to my dad’s mother, and a comfortable green rocking chair that belonged to my mom’s dad.
I noticed on the list the camel saddle stool we got in Europe with a little bell attached to it that rings whenever it moves, tables, chairs and furniture that belonged to my grandparents, and my mom’s piano. Some of my most cherished memories are of us all singing around the piano as Mom played. I’m sure she’s been recruited to play in all of the choirs of heaven. An assortment of Dutch ovens that brought back memories of hundreds of Scout overnights, family dinners and neighborhood backyard dinners, our blue canvas family tent that traversed the countryside in Europe in the mid ’60s and slept four rowdy boys and two exhausted parents.
I noticed on the list the several pairs of long aluminum snowshoes that Dad lent out to the varsity Scouts each year for their annual trek into Hull Valley for winter camp and the first ever Christmas tree hunting trip my brothers and I went on in Idaho nearly 30 years ago. That one trip started a family tradition that has continued to this day with our kids and our grandkids. What a treasure!
Camp Chef stoves and camping equipment that has provided hot meals and shelter for Scouts, priesthood youth camps and family outings for decades, saws, drill presses and assorted tools that Dad used in his garage fashioning hundreds of home projects and items that would service local church, Scout and veterans organizations. I’m pretty sure Santa patterns his workshop after the stuff Dad has in his garage. It was a true “cave of wonders” for us kids growing up.
Dad always had (and still has) an open-door lending policy. If you can find it, he’ll be happy to lend it to you. As Dad prepares to transition into another phase of his life, I look at the things we’ve shared as a family that we’ll now get to share with our own families, and it’ll have special meaning because we’ll always associate him with those treasures.
I only hope that someday my sons and daughter will come and take the things that hold dear memories for them from my home into their own homes as a reminder of times spent with their dad — and yes, the guns, ammo and fishing gear are negotiable.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org