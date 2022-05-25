Now that school has ended for many of our colleges and universities, my daughter Amber is back in Logan for the summer after her first year at SUU in Cedar City. I love having my kids close and am happy she’ll be back in the valley until school starts again in the fall.
When she arrived home she called and said she and her boyfriend wanted to take us out on a double date to have some fun and a night out together bowling. Bowling? I suddenly had visions of me stumbling and sliding down the lane getting my head stuck in the gutter and losing a shoe.
Somehow visions of parents having mishaps tend to stick in the ole memory banks to be rehashed for years and years to come (every year when the boys and I get together), like the time we went ice fishing and I went to sit on my bucket and the whole thing collapsed dumping me sideways floundering about on the ice like a wounded walrus.
I agreed to the bowling invitation and silently prayed that they’d leave their cell phones in the car.
Have you ever learned something about your parents and thought, “Wait, you were a what in college? I never knew that!” Reading through my parents' journal of when we were living in France when I was a kid, I came across a passage where Mom mentioned that she and Dad were in a bowling league and went once a week! What? Mom and dad went bowling? On purpose? And apparently they were pretty good too. Amazing what you still learn about your parents after all these years.
Apparently bowling has been around a long time with its origin being either ancient Egypt or Rome, finally ending up in modern era Germany. Personally I think the idea for bowling came about as the Romans were attacking an enemy garrison and launched an oversized boulder from a catapult into a group of curious barbarian onlookers. Having little idea of physics and the law of objects in motion, the first 10 who tried stopping the boulder with just arm strength were flattened which, elicited excited yells of “perfect strike!” amongst the Roman catapult crew. Thus bowling for barbarians was born.
I think the first time I tried bowling was with a group of friends in junior high in Virginia. The bowling alley was on base and had a snack bar inside it, which was nice except I do remember getting sick to my stomach after eating 12 orders of french fries and then getting a whiff of the odor emanating from the shoe counter, kinda like the mixture of Lysol and a goat fart.
Our P.E. curriculum included bowling when I attended Sky View High school, which was interesting because 1.) we didn’t have a bowling alley in the school, 2.) we didn’t have any real equipment, just light plastic pins and rubber bowling balls that we got in serious trouble for using as basketballs. and 3) almost nobody knew how to keep score. The reason we were taking P.E. after all was to avoid math. The only test I remember taking in P.E. was straddling the benches in the locker room of the pool, filling out a bowling score sheet. It was the highest score I ever got on a test or in an actual game. Looking at some of my friends' scores, it was also the first time I’d seen anybody score a 547 on paper.
I enjoyed bowling after I graduated from high school and even got to bowl a few times when I was serving a mission in Michigan. I saved a few score sheets to prove to my friends when I got home that I was still a crappy bowler but could at least keep score, thanks to Coach Churchill’s scorecard autopsies.
When USU had a bowling alley in the basement of the Taggart Student Center, I usually either signed up for a 1 credit class in either bowling or billiards to keep myself sane. Our instructor one quarter was a gal from Brooklyn, New York, who was loud and lots of fun to be around. It wasn’t unusual to hear her yelling in her New York accent across the alley “Lane numbah fowah, yewah lawfting the baul!” Good times for sure.
When I was working at Dee’s restaurant in Logan where Burger King on 200 North is now, my friend was the manager and we formed a store team to bowl in a league down at Logan Lanes on Main Street. It was then that I learned even a subpar team of miscreants could actually be competitive because of something called a “bowling handicap,” which is essentially a way of leveling the playing field so the guy who bowled strikes consistently could still be challenged by those of us who consistently launched balls across two lanes or through the ceiling tiles above the scoreboard.
The double date we had with my daughter and her boyfriend was indeed fun, and we promised we’d have to make sure and do it again. Times have surely changed. Instead of your friends saying “you stink,” the new electronic scoreboard posts it for you for all to see in bright neon colors. I’m excited to go bowling again, hopefully having a score larger than my shoe size this time.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.