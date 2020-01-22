It’s been a long time since I’ve traveled by bus, other than our CVTD buses.
I do remember taking the bus from Logan to Richfield my first year at USU to visit a friend during Christmas break. As I recall, the trip was pretty uneventful, and I arrived a little ruffled but relatively unscathed.
The next opportunity to ride the bus came this past weekend as I looked forward to spending time with my granddaughters in Boise, Idaho. Lucky me!
I figured I could save quite a bit on gas if I didn’t have to take my truck and could let someone else worry about driving, especially if the weather turned gnarly. I’d just put in my headphones and sleep or read.
Initially I looked up bus fares from Logan to Boise and discovered it would take over 13 hours to get there. Wait, 13 hours? Was that riding the bus or running beside it?
Upon further investigation, I discovered that the bus leaves from Logan and travels to Salt Lake City, where there is a six-hour layover/transfer to another bus with stops in Ogden, Tremonton, Burley and Twin Falls before arriving in Boise.
I decided to drive over to Tremonton, leave my truck at the “Travel Plaza,” which is actually a 24-hour gas station we used to stop at when we deer hunted in Bothwell, and catch the bus there — the downside being the bus was due to roll through at 1:55 a.m. With the winter storm moving in about that time, was glad I had left Logan a little early.
I only brought my day pack and jacket so I wouldn’t have to deal with checking a bag. When the bus arrived, I watched as several people got off to use the restroom, get a drink or gather into a smokers’ huddle. The first guy off was the spitting image of Ron Perlman (Clay Morrow in “Sons of Anarchy” and the sniper in “Enemy at the Gate”), and as he shuffled by me talking to himself in an animated fashion, I thought, “Great, I’ll refer to you as ‘Morning’ Sunshine’ from now on, or “MS” for short,” which fit his overall demeanor.
As I boarded I checked with the bus driver, who said there were plenty of seats available. Another downside of taking the bus is that seating is NOT reserved, so if you think that “upgrading” or getting a “priority” boarding ticket will get you a seat to yourself, think again. Also, nobody wants you to sit next to them, which brought back some really ugly memories of riding the bus in junior high.
I walked down the aisle and EVERY seat either had a bag, coat, water bottle or sleeping person in it, so I simply stood at the back next to the restroom (yuck) waiting for everyone to shuffle back on.
A young woman sitting near the back motioned to the seat across from her and said, “There isn’t anyone sitting in that seat. You can sit there.”
I thanked her and sat down. There was a backpack on the window seat next to me, and she continued by saying, “I’d let you sit next to me, but I have to take care of my luggage.”
She pulled a blanket off a container in the seat next to her. It held two cats. “I snuck these on the bus,” she told me. “I’m not supposed to have them on here.”
I found out later that the woman (I’ll call her “Miss Kitty”) was going all the way to Portland, Oregon, as was MS.
As the passengers returned to the bus and made their way to their seats, MS looked up and yelled, “Hey bub, you’re in MY seat!” I apologized and stood up to move, when Miss Kitty exclaimed, “The seat is empty, I told him he could sit there!”
MS responded with a thundering, “Thanks a lot for giving my seat away!” and slammed his bag onto the floor.
I was about to ask Miss Kitty if I could please sit next to her and would gladly hold her cats on my lap when MS told me to sit next to the window cause he had a bad knee (which matched his attitude). I didn’t argue and hugged the window.
I didn’t dare try to sleep for fear of being shanked but did find it amusing as someone woke up and mumbled, “Where the hell are we?” About three people’s phones lit up as they all tried to pronounce Tremonton, and I secretly wondered what they’d do with Mantua?
In Snowville the blizzard hit in earnest, and the road became a blurry mess. Every two or three minutes the bus wheels would hit the rumble strips, indicating we were headed off the road, and the driver would correct back to the left.
At 4:20 a.m. I sent a text (last will and testament) to Lynda to pray for me (and the driver) as we fishtailed up the next exit ramp. MS mumbled, “Where are we?”
“Burley” I said.
“Is that a town?”
Sheeeesh.
And so it went all the way to Boise. Can’t say as I’ll choose this method of travel again, but if I do I’m gonna make sure it’s through “Tooele” just to hear the pronunciations.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org