We’ve certainly had lots to think about these past few weeks as the beginning to the new year has been anything but uneventful and (here’s that allusive word again) normal. From the recent uninvited, self-guided congressional tours in Washington D.C. to the tensions surrounding the presidential inauguration and thousands of National Guardsmen wondering if their hotel rooms will be paid for this go-round, comes the more recent burning question on the minds of millions of Americans: “Should I get vaccinated?”
With the production and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year from when the pandemic really gained momentum, fear and skepticism have surfaced along with hope for the end of this virus. Fear has always surrounded new vaccines and their eventual side effects since unfortunately we haven’t had the benefit of 10- or 15-year longitudinal studies to support the vaccines’ long term effectiveness, but literally everyone is anxious to become immune to COVID’s ugly symptoms.
Getting shots has never ranked high up there on the list of things we’d rather be doing, especially if you’re a kid. I hated shots when I was little. Mom tried her best to disguise our visits to the doctor for immunizations around promised trips to get ice cream after our “physicals,” but it quickly became apparent when the nurse stepped into the waiting room and said ”OK, who wants to be first?” that she wasn’t talking about getting a Twinkie and a pony ride. “Uh oh, we’re getting shots!” These trips to the clinic were similar to future experiences I’d eventually have giving shots to the 4-H hogs that the kids were raising — same amount of herding, squealing, running about and escaping the squeeze chute (waiting room).
I developed pneumonia in both lungs when I was a kid and had to go to the hospital three days in a row to get two penicillin injections each day — two in the arm, two in the rump roast and two in the quads of my legs. The last shot in my right leg was a doozy. When the tech came in and jabbed the knitting needle in my leg, I got a charlie horse and the muscle contracted around the needle so he couldn’t pull it out. He kept telling me to “Relax!” and I kept telling him to “quit touching me!” as he lifted my leg off the table by the buried syringe. When he finally coaxed it out, it bled profusely and left a bruise on my leg the size of an orange. I think the bruise my mom left on the tech was about the size of a grapefruit.
Now that the vaccine is here and being mass produced, the issue of how to get it where it needs to go, store it, decide who gets it first and find enough trained personnel to administer it is tricky. We’ve been fortunate enough to have received enough doses of the vaccine to vaccinate all of those teachers who want it for the initial dose, with the second soon to follow. Notwithstanding my childhood aversions to shots, I was elated at the opportunity to receive mine last week and filled out the appointment application by answering the usual questions about my name, age, gender, allergies, school where I teach and if I’d ever stiff-armed a porcupine and had the needles removed from my shoulder with a pair of toenail clippers. No? Then I’m good to go!
I can understand why some folks are hesitant to get vaccinated or are not planning on getting one at all. Lots of people are concerned about the short amount of time it took to develop the vaccine and the legitimacy of the clinical trials. My own personal opinion is that there have been lots of incredibly smart people working on solutions to this virus and have used past information from previous situations to help guide the research and development of this vaccine. It wasn’t concocted in someone's basement in a Creepy Crawler set or Easy Bake Oven.
Other folks (like my wife) are waiting to see what happens to those of us who do get vaccinated. I do sort of resemble a guinea pig if the light catches me just right while I'm eating, so it makes sense that she wants to wait.
I wondered, too, when I made it to my appointment who might be actually administering the vaccine since there has been a shortage of trained people available, as in “Hey, you look familiar, aren’t you the pizza delivery dude?” I have a friend who served as a medic during WWII in the Pacific. He told me he was “selected” to be a medic as he was getting off the ship to go into combat. In his own words, “I pitied those first five hundred guys who came through that aid station tent where I was learning how to give shots. They all deserved Purple Hearts when I was done with them.”
However, my experience with the vaccine shot was positive. The techs were professional and thorough, and the side effects were minimum, simply a sore arm around the injection site and a neck ache for the evening. Gone are the days of needles the size of McDonald's straws. My advice? All things considered, when the chance comes, roll up your sleeve and “Relax!”