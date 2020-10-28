That’s it, I’m running away!
As 2020 continues to drag us along to what promises to be a historic end to a less than stellar year, I wonder how many people out there want to just get out and run away. I’ve certainly thought about it, which is a reaction I usually have to difficult, stressful, sometimes painful situations, like gathering a year's worth of financial tax documents, cleaning out the shed, expensive home maintenance, carrying concerns about work, school, affordable insurance and how to make ends meet during uncertain times — oh, and running out of ammo.
It used to be that the term “runaway” was just that, literally running away. Seems we run away from stuff all the time. There are runaway trains, runaway brides, contestants on Jeopardy that accumulate enough money to run away from the competition, runaway elections (any bets on that come November?), people who run away to sea, couples who run away from home and elope, those who run away to join the military, runaway sporting events, running away from the law, running away from abusive relationships, kids who run away from home, heck, even in fairytales the fork ran away with the spoon! Then there are those of us who just need to “get away from it all” and go on a “walkabout,” which in my case usually involves going fishing or tramping around in the mountains.
According to one research group, there are between 1.3 and 1.6 million teens who run away from home each year. Some are “encouraged” to leave, while others leave families or situations where the responsible adults simply don’t care. As much as kids get mad at their parents and threaten to run away, sound thought processes are developmentally absent in the teen brain, which often leads to them taking off without any thought of where they are going, how they are going to get there or what supplies and money they need to ensure their safety.
I remember when I was in about third grade our family was living in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, when I decided to run away. My parents were wise beyond their years when it came to dealing with the daily circus acts that my brothers and I conjured up. Our sister was only an infant ,so she couldn't add much to the shenanigans we pulled. About dinnertime one evening, I’m not really sure what or who started pushing my buttons, but I got in one of those moods where everything was “stupid” and “Why do I have to live in this dumb house?” etc. while I was being forced against my will to set the table for dinner. The more I groused and bellyached, I was hoping my mom would say something like, “We understand, we love you! Why don’t you sit down and I’ll get your dinner.” Instead, she looked away. But my dad, standing with his back to me at the stove, said, “Go ahead, pack your stuff and leave.” Wait, what? It kind of took me back a bit that he’d actually suggest such a thing, but I determined it would just about serve them right if I ran away and never came back!
I went into my bedroom, stuffed some things in a pillowcase (5 shirts, no extra underwear) and, taking one last look around, opened the front door and left. Standing at the end of our driveway (it was dark) I walked about 50 feet to the street corner and stood there under the glow of the streetlight contemplating just where one is supposed to go when they run away? I determined that it would probably be safest if I spent the night close to the house so I could formulate a plan in the morning for cross-country travel — you know, during daylight. We didn’t have a shed or treehouse, so I crawled under the juniper bushes (yeah, the prickly kind) in front of the house and sat with my arms wrapped around my knees listening to the cicadas, their shrill cadences keeping time with my growling stomach.
It was probably close to midnight (OK, 9:30) when I decided that I could get a better night's sleep in my own bed rather than the sticker bushes out front, then get a good start in the morning. I slipped into the house and discovered a plate of food on the table with a note that said “Welcome home” on it. Mom was probably a little nervous, but I’m sure Dad was wondering what was taking me so long as I’d been gone a whole two hours.
In this crazy time of uncertainty and stress, I guarantee that at some point you’re going to throw your hands in the air and run away. It’s OK, you need to do it in order to collect your thoughts and clear your mind. Go for a drive, go fishing or on a hike, go on a walkabout through the neighborhood or through town, lock yourself in a room and put on your favorite movie or music. I would make one suggestion, however, as you run away: PLEASE let someone know — even if it’s discreet — where you can be reached. After all, there are those who do love you as well as those who wish to contact you about your car's extended warranty.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org