I am so excited for the beginning of the Winter Olympics this week! It seems the older I get the more amazed I am at the talent and athleticism that plays out on the TV right from the comfort of my own living room.
Skiing, snowboarding, speed skating and figure skating are my favorites to follow. Few people know (except those who were there) that I myself actually set a downhill ski record at the ParkWest ski resort back in the late ’80s before it became Canyons ski area. Well, that’s to say my skis set a record since I didn’t happen to be in them at the time and arrived a full 32 minutes after they did at the bottom of the hill. It’s a day I’ll always remember, along with some very bemused members of the Ski Patrol.
I wasn’t fortunate enough to have been raised on the slopes here in Utah, enjoying the greatest snow on earth as a youth. The rolling hills of Virginia didn’t offer the same opportunities to snow ski that the resorts here in Utah did, so it wasn’t until after we moved here and I was married that I finally got the opportunity to try downhill skiing for the first time.
A mutual friend of ours who happened to be the general manager of the dine-in Pizza Hut on Main Street in Logan invited my late wife and I to join them for a weekend of skiing at ParkWest. Having the attitude of “I’ll try anything once,” I decided it would be fun to give skiing a try, I mean how hard could it be, right? I think about this statement often as I recall anything and everything I ever tried to copy off of Pinterest, like that stupid Donald Duck cake.
I’ve decided that if you want to experience the fashion world from top to bottom just go visit a ski resort. I represented the bottom of the scale. I’m sure my ensemble of ice fishing coveralls and work gloves impressed those representing the higher end of the scale, although I’ve gotta say my wardrobe (on and off the slopes) hasn’t changed much since then either. Being a “first timer,” my day pass also included a free lesson from one of the resort staff who happened to be a very patient individual and has hopefully mentally recovered from the experience since then.
The first thing I learned after getting fitted with all my equipment was how to recover gracefully after falling down. I had lots of practice doing this and would repeat it often throughout the day on all parts of the mountain. Looking up at the slopes and seeing people gliding down the mountain, their poles moving side to side and skis together, made me think this was something that appeared easy enough even for stupid Donald Duck cake guy.
My instructor showed me how to “make a slice of pizza” using my skis in order to slow me down and turn correctly. My “pizza” kept morphing into a sub sandwich, which led to uncontrolled flailing and me doing the “windmill” before crashing. If I had five bucks for every time I heard the words “Dude, are you OK?” I could have paid for my pass, hotel room and chiropractor bill.
My wife and our friends were very supportive and offered words of encouragement as they stopped to help me put my skis back on (when they didn’t beat me to the bottom of the hill) or locate my sunglasses. By the end of that first day I was able to: 1) get my equipment and boots on without a spotter, 2) make it down the beginner hill in under an hour, 3) make a mental note to remember sunscreen.
In my picture drawer at home I have a photo my friends took of me while I was standing at the hotel front desk when we checked out that weekend. My white baseball cap contrasts smartly with my beet red face and tan coveralls. Although I never quite mastered getting off the lift without my “pizza” turning into a pretzel, I did manage to get down the hill without falling, which is more than I can say about trips to the mailbox nowadays.
As our family grew and my kids took an interest in skiing, they went as often as they could, and when snowboarding became more popular (it’s been around since the 60’s) they instantly took to it and are now accomplished “boarders” and go every chance they get, especially if it’s with their siblings. When our 5th grade classes had the opportunity to go on an annual ski trip to Beaver Mountain, I’d ski with my colleagues and enjoyed the time on the mountain when my own sons and daughter were in my class.
I don’t ski anymore but enjoy watching my sons and daughter when they get together to go snowboarding. This past week all of them gathered and went snowboarding to celebrate Tod’s 24th birthday. As I took their picture standing next to each other laughing and joking around, I reminisced about that very first ski trip, and I in turn imagined watching a few of my grandkids someday competing in the Olympics. Ya never know!
Never skied or snowboarded? Give it a whirl. Oh, and don’t forget the sunscreen.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org