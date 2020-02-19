Sometimes I crave the simplicity and security of my childhood, of coming home from school, throwing my books on the kitchen table and running out to play with friends in the neighborhood. The homes of my youth (and adulthood) have all been unique in one way or another and conjure up memories of school, friends, family, illnesses, holidays and even deep sadness.
Consequently, many of the conversations between my dad, brothers and sister when we get together begin with things like, “Hey, do you remember when we were living in (fill in the blank) and we had that big ole giant dirt pile in the back yard?” And so the memories start flowing. Our homes are part of our past that fill a niche in our family historical timeline. I mean, can you recall every home you’ve lived in? Remember your neighbors? Schools? Community? Jobs?
My earliest recollections of "home" in Texas, where I was born, involve a simple place with a small yard where my three brothers and I began our life's journey. I remember it was hot — hot enough that we could pull the tar out of the cracks in the road and pretend it was licorice. (Yuck!)
It was at this home that we had our first pet, a big boxer we named “Drake.” We had a big tractor tire filled with sand in the back yard that tarantulas would find a home in — not very popular with my mom.
With my dad's assignment overseas in France, the next three years were spent living in two different homes. We never lived on the base but instead enjoyed living amongst the French people in two different villages (now sprawling cities). I remember the first home was big (to me anyway) and drafty. It had hardwood floors and indoor plumbing that often froze during the winter.
I liked this home because it had a coal room in the basement where dad had coal delivered once a month to feed the furnace. It was deposited via the coal chute. If ever Mom wondered where we were, all she had to do was listen to the ruckus coming up from the coal room and open the basement door to find us trooping up the stairs looking like little “black imps from hell.”
We moved to our next home to better accommodate our large family and loved this home the most. It had a large yard (no trees) that Dad built a treeless fort on stilts in. This home had two stories with everyone housed on the top floor. The woman who lived next door came over and helped Mom with the housework. It was in this home that we gathered around the radio after our baths and listened to broadcasts from the U.S. of “The Lone Ranger” and “Twelve O'clock High” on Armed Forces Radio. Our baths were taken in a galvanized wash tub on top of the stove. The last one in got the “gray water,” but we didn't care because at least it was warm!
Dad made us wooden rubber-band guns and cut-up bike inner tubes for ammo. We watched the gypsies herd their cows up the street and laughed when the cows and horses deposited “meadow muffins” and “road apples” on the street. We were sooo easily entertained. I attended first grade on the base where we had the same thing for school lunch everyday: a warm hotdog wrapped in a napkin and a small square of cake.
Our next home was in Florissant, Missouri, when dad transferred back to the states. We had an unfinished basement in this home, where I tried out my hand at making fishing lures from my new “Creepy Crawler” set. Mom loved our “creations.”
I attended school here through the 4th grade and started playing the French horn. My first introduction to baseball was here, along with Cub Scouts. Dad hauled in a big pile of dirt that we played in and on for hours. Our tub had a permanent brown ring around it.
My sister was born while we lived here and we often snuck into her room at night to just stand and stare into her crib while she was sleeping. Once again, easily amused.
We had a huge honeysuckle bush that grew on the fence dividing our home from the neighbors and two big trees to climb in. We’d follow the ice cream truck around town and even rode our bikes behind the mosquito fogging truck. The DDT should have killed all of us by age 12. We acquired our next family pet, a beagle we named “Jenny” who would be a part of our family for the next 16 years.
Our next home was in Furgeson, Missouri, where I attended 5th grade. This home had a sloping back yard and several trees. A park down the road provided us with endless hours of summer adventure during, chasing fireflies, fishing, watching movies in the park and catching snapping turtles.
Dad’s final military move was to Langley AFB in Virginia. We lived in two homes in Virginia, one in Hampton and the other on base housing. Our move to Utah in 1974 led us to our only brand new home. It was in North Logan, where dad still resides.
Thanks to the internet and Google earth, that trip down memory lane is now a bit quicker!
