One of the things I discovered early in my career was that I would have to “wear many hats” as a classroom teacher. I think most of us are familiar with this particular phrase since it is certainly true with other aspects of our lives — parenting being a prime example.
I think my colleagues would agree that being a teacher involves so much more than just displaying a teaching license on the wall and showing up to class everyday. Some of the “hats” teachers wear — and in some cases inadvertently wear — are those of a nurse, scientist, disciplinarian, psychologist, counselor, mediator, coach, nutritionist, entertainer, psychiatrist, magician, referee, confidant, judge, actor, peace officer, fashion consultant, advisor, listener and, yes, sometimes even a surrogate parent.
Many of the hats I wore at home through the years were the same ones I would wear at school, which in some ways was an advantage and in other ways exhausting. My first year of teaching I had four of my own sons at home, so there were many days when I arrived to school wearing “hats” that were rumpled, crumpled, dilapidated and worn out. It was on those days that others graciously straightened my hat for me, lent me theirs or made mine appear more presentable.
My technology hat has been a difficult fit as we’ve been launched into an era lately that involves methods untried until just recently. Fortunately for me, there are those who are willing to share their techno-hats with me, and I in turn let them wear my tie-dyed ’70s hat for a bit. My shepherd’s hat has been the most difficult to wear lately as my “flock” has been out of direct physical proximity, causing me to wear my detective and entertainment hats more often to ensure everyone is present and accounted for.
Each morning during our home-bound teaching experience this spring, I created a video where I shared information, celebrated birthdays, read a chapter from our novel and did it while wearing a different real hat from my collection. I would then ask the kids to tell me what kind of hat I was wearing. This not only allowed me the opportunity of seeing who was logged in and participating but also encouraged discussions about the hats themselves and how they came into my possession.
One morning I wore my “USS Arizona” hat, which led to a discussion about Pearl Harbor and my “USS Missouri” hat and the significance of that battleship. One of the students’ favorite was the hat that had “Nuts” embroidered across the front in reference to WWII, Gen. McCauliff and the Battle at Bostogne. My D-Day hat with the names of the beaches at Normandy was also a favorite. My cowboy hats (one black and one white) tied into our Westward expansion unit and our local Western culture.
I wore my St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap on the day we talked about baseball and how growing up with baseball in the ’60s was different for me as a kid than their lives are now. Having finished the biography on Jackie Robinson, we compared the team rosters of my youth to today's rosters. My love of baseball also led me to wear many favorite team hats from the ’70s and ’80s.
My DARE hats and assorted American flag hats tied into our “Ranger Warrior Creed” and the “Battalion Core Values” our class adopted at the beginning of the the school year. Hats relating to hunting, fishing and sporting goods companies made appearances along with my Beaver Mountain ski hat. The various hats I have from my years in Scouting included my BSA Teton High Adventure Base cap and my red scouting beret from an era long gone.
My “Jake’s Bait and Tackle” hat brought about a discussion on fishing in general and its reference to my late son and his love of the outdoors in particular. My MSL (Major League Soccer) hat was immediately recognized by students who also love soccer. Hats from the two high schools I attended (Sky View and Tab High in Virginia) also made an appearance, along with a “Boonie” style hat from Green Canyon High School where my daughter is attending as well as the Army hat worn by members of my son’s National Guard Unit.
A Santa hat and multiple stocking caps and beanies also made it into our morning videos and elicited several “What the heck, Mr. Hawkes!” responses, along with “Cool! A Santa hat!” remarks as well.
My final hat of the school year was my cowboy hat. I shared this cowboy poem I wrote for the kids for our final Google meet.
“School year this year was really weird, when class time ended early. We all went home and got logged in, the parents all went squirrelly! You did the lessons every day, and only fussed a little. Some did all and some did none and some were in the middle. I miss your faces in the class, your smiles just make my day. Summertime came way too soon, although we love to play. So when you’re bored and restless cause the X-Box went away, come and visit Mr. Hawkes, we’ll have some (holding a bottle of) Lemonade!”
With the extreme changes in our lives these past few months, to me, this will always be known as “The Year of the Many Hats.”