Wow! What an action-packed, eventful week it's been — record snowfall across much of the state, the annual appearance of a soothsaying rodent, a burlesque show, media vaudeville acts, two rival groups of millionaires trash-talking each other while gloating and making premature celebrations on both sides of the arena.
Most call this battle the Super Bowl. I call it the State of the Union Address. The only time I've ever seen more sourpuss, bitter-beer faces was when my brother and I took our wives to a midnight showing of “The Three Stooges,” and neither wife cracked a smile during the entire event. Hmmm, just like Nancy Pelosi.
I've never been to a Super Bowl game. As much as I think it would be a fun experience, I don't think I’ll ever get the chance to attend in person. While the St. Louis Cardinal team was still in Missouri, I did attend one regular-season NFL game during my exciting tenure as a kid, which did leave quite an impression on me. I can't even remember who the Cardinals played, and I'm not even sure if I went as part of Scout group or with family members. Maybe I sent in enough box tops from my morning Frosted Flakes to get a freebie to the game. Who knows?
To say our seats were in the “nosebleed section” is an understatement since the next farthest seats from ours were on top of an apartment building six blocks away. When we asked an usher where our seats were, he got on his radio and had some native Sherpas guide us from base camp (the parking lot) to the summit of the stadium with our tickets.
The view was certainly magnificent. I'd never seen flocks of geese that close. Had we dropped a watermelon off the back row where we sat into the parking lot below, it would have burned up as it reentered the earth’s atmosphere. We heard the National Anthem AFTER the opening kickoff, which was proof as to how far away our seats were.
There were no huge JumboTrons, big-screen TVs or cell phones to see replays on, so we had to eavesdrop on whoever had a transistor radio near us to know what happened in a play or two. Occasionally I could see the field below through the wall of swaying drunk people who stood in front of us during the entire game, the players looking like red ants scurrying about on the turf far below.
Finding the restroom or purchasing concessions in the labyrinth of tunnels deep in the bowels of the stadium was also a special treat. I believe season-ticket holders never really left the stadium; they just wandered around in the maze until the next home game. In fact, there are probably still people in line waiting to get a beer and a “dawg” that were there when I was in 1968. I don't think we stayed for the whole game — I’m not even sure who won — but I was getting altitude sickness and had had enough.
I'm sure a lot has changed at the games in today's NFL stadiums, especially the prices. This year’s Super Bowl had the most expensive ticket prices in the history of the game. The cheapest tickets started at about $4,400! For that amount of money you can get a pretty nice flat screen TV covering one side of your house.
For a measly $489,000, fans could reserve an enclosed luxury “suite” for 18 people overlooking the field on the 50-yard line. The price included a buffet, reclining seats, a big screen TV, a bar, complimentary souvenirs, a phone-charging station, a chef, Jeeves the butler, and an NFL commentator provided solely for the purpose of explaining the play when people look up from their phones long enough to say, “What's all the noise about?”
Of course, if you wanted to pay for “extras,” you could buy a trip down close to the field where the action is and maybe even get to stand downwind of the cooling-fans that the players sit in front of so you can really “experience” NFL armpit odor up close. For $500, they’d let you behind the players bench where you could watch players on the disabled list hobble around on crutches, or maybe if you were lucky, you could pick up all the Gatorade cups on the ground while imagining that your favorite player drank from one of them. If you were really fortunate, they’d let you take a look at the tent where the players get checked out for concussions during the game and where the cheerleaders get their costumes spray-painted on.
If you listen carefully at a Super Bowl game, you can hear the distinctive sound of the rich getting richer (players, coaches, owners, performers, managers). Anyone surprised?
I guess attending a Super Bowl is an overall “experience” that would make a great memory, but I'm more comfortable watching from my own living room with all the dogs piled on the recliner, no lines for concessions or the bathroom, instant replays and close-ups, and no fighting traffic.
I do think, however, that next year for halftime, instead of pole dancers wearing gownless evening straps, they should put a thong on Punxsutawney Phil and have Bill Murray chase him around the stadium. Now THAT I would pay money to see!