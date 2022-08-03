Chad Hawkes new

Now that I think back on it, there weren’t many ”projects” or other memorabilia from my elementary and even high school days that made it home at the end of the school year. Oh sure, there were the certificates for achievements in elementary school for things like “Best Classroom Helper,” “Perfect Cafeteria Attendance” and “ Nice Effort.”

I did make a 24-inch-tall dragon out of chicken wire and plaster that I was told would be in the art show at our high school in Virginia. I think I may have used too much plaster because the school forklift wasn’t available the night of the show to move it out of the art room. I’m not sure what happened to it, but I heard the school might have donated it to the shipyard in Norfolk to tow out on a barge to use for naval gunnery practice. 

