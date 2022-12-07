Chad Hawkes new

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It's getting to be that time of year again when the arrival of new snow and North Pole-like conditions heightens everyone's desire for a good ole nostalgic Christmas. With the bump in the road to December called Thanksgiving out of the way, the celebrating can begin in earnest. Family traditions start the season off with everything from simple gatherings at home to trips and cruises to far away places; we usually make it as far as Preston.

Starting traditions is a fun way of making something tangible that can be enjoyed year to year. Other traditions fall by the wayside and are discontinued, like the year my brother, father-in-law and myself decided to start a “new tradition” and go ice fishing on Christmas Day (not very popular with some of the folks left at home), and we experienced the “old tradition” of being shunned and eating leftovers in silence around an empty Christmas table.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.