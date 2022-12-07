It's getting to be that time of year again when the arrival of new snow and North Pole-like conditions heightens everyone's desire for a good ole nostalgic Christmas. With the bump in the road to December called Thanksgiving out of the way, the celebrating can begin in earnest. Family traditions start the season off with everything from simple gatherings at home to trips and cruises to far away places; we usually make it as far as Preston.
Starting traditions is a fun way of making something tangible that can be enjoyed year to year. Other traditions fall by the wayside and are discontinued, like the year my brother, father-in-law and myself decided to start a “new tradition” and go ice fishing on Christmas Day (not very popular with some of the folks left at home), and we experienced the “old tradition” of being shunned and eating leftovers in silence around an empty Christmas table.
My own children always recall the traditions we carried out when they were young and talk of the new ones they’ve begun with their own families. For one reason or another, many people find themselves alone during the holidays and have their own simple traditions that they participate in each year, like a cup of coffee at a diner with a friend or going to a movie at the theater.
I’ve found through the years that when I’ve brought up traditions in my classroom there always seems to be a common denominator amongst the responses I get when I ask them to relate their favorite traditions, whether Christmas-related or not. Some sort of family connection always leads the list of activities and get-togethers the kids share.
As per one of my annual classroom traditions, I asked the kids to tell about some of their traditions they have this time of year and would like to share a few of them.
“We buy a gift for a certain cousin, aunt, uncle or grandparent and swap gifts, it’s usually something simple, this is my favorite because it helps you to get to know them better and it is a way to give.”
“We go and cut down Christmas trees the week before Christmas.”
“My grandma has a party the day before Christmas, we play games, we do crafts and get a gift.”
“On Christmas we order long sleeve t-shirts that are meant to embarrass all of my family when people come over, most people laugh.”
“On Christmas Eve we always get a gift but it is usually just pajamas and a tree ornament, we go decorate our tree with our ornaments."
“My grandpa gets a leaf blower and puts money in it, starts it up and if you can catch the money you get to keep it.”
“On my dad's side of the family we go on a trip every year, most of the time we go to South Carolina, last year we went to Hawaii for a little while.”
“In the morning we wake our parents up, we try to sleep in til about 8:00 but it never really works.”
“Every year my mom will wrap twenty-five books and put them under the kid tree, starting on Dec. 1st, we unwrap them for a countdown to Christmas.” I had two kids in class who shared this same tradition, how cool is that! :)
“Every year we give sibling gifts, we pull names out of a fluffy Santa hat and that’s the person you are getting a gift for and on Christmas Eve you give it to that person.”
“We go down to Salt Lake and stay at our grandma's house for a day and then the next morning at 9:45 we get in the car and drive to the Hale Center Theater to see 'A Christmas Carol.'"
“We go to our cabin in Bear Lake and play with our cousins and sit in the hot tub.”
“We dress up as people in the Nativity and act out the nativity scene.”
“We watch a movie and get Christmas pajamas.”
“We draw names and get each other stuff, like last year we did socks and this year we are doing blankets.”
“We play games and eat my grandma's good rolls and homemade jam, we play board games and capture the flag then we all go and sit in the hot tub.”
“We don’t have any traditions that we do together, my mom is usually working so my brother and I watch TV or play with our cat on Christmas Eve.” (Student from last year.)
It’s always interesting and sometimes eye opening to hear of everyone’s interpretation of family traditions and who they share them with. Personally, I’d like to start a new classroom tradition in December where everyone turns in a hundred percent of their homework. I’ll become more popular than ever!
How about introducing a new tradition amongst your family and friends, like the Reddit reader who wrote, “On Christmas Eve, we have a tradition of the Christmas Elf, all the kids take turns putting on the pointy green elf hat and putting a present under the tree. They are all in their 20s now and my wife still makes them do it. We have a bunch of pictures of bored, annoyed 20-year-olds posing with a present by the tree wearing a stupid green elf hat.”
Just an FYI, my hat size is 7 ¾.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.
