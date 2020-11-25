As a kid growing up I always loved looking at the autumn editions of Field & Stream magazine because they always included pictures of hunting scenes that I dreamed of being in — like flocks of ducks winging straight over the blind, rooster pheasants flushing at my feet, a huge buck standing broadside to me through the aspens a few yards away, or several grouse breaking cover from the pines above my head. Thanksgiving and Christmas scenes were especially exciting as I imagined myself walking back to a warm glowing cabin through snow-covered spruce trees carrying a large Tom turkey that would soon become Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. Perfect!
Of all the the hunts I’ve participated in over the past 35 years in Cache Valley — searching for deer, elk, waterfowl, grouse, pheasant and a coveted place in the drive-thru at Chic-Fil-A — I’ve never hunted wild turkey. So this year I decided to start a new holiday tradition with the boys and bag a Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey.
Since wild turkey populations in the past few years have exploded in Utah, the UDWR has brought back a fall season for turkey that lasts clear until February, giving just about anyone who wants to harvest a wild turkey the opportunity. Fall is the time when turkeys begin hanging out in large groups foraging in farmers’ fields, tree-lined river bottoms and even in town, moving freely about feasting on local gardens and roosting at night in large trees where they spend the night pooping on everything parked below — a true feathered B-17 nuisance if there ever was one, which prompted a three-bird limit during the fall season.
When my son Ty showed all of us the results of his successful hunt a few weeks ago, I determined that I needed to get involved in this true American hunting tradition. I mean, wasn’t turkey a main menu item at the very first Thanksgiving dinner? How fun it would be to finally put myself on that cover of Field & Stream bringing home a wild turkey, just like the pilgrims.
Turkey hunting isn’t as easy as it looks. I’ve seen hundreds of videos of hunters bagging their turkey within just a few feet of where they were sitting, so how hard could it be to wait quietly while a turkey walks by, then whacking him on the head with a tennis racket? (See UDWR definition of “any legal weapon.”) Easy peasy, right?
Hah! As my first hunt proved, there’s nothing quite as embarrassing and humiliating as getting outsmarted and outwitted by a creature who has a brain the size of a pea. Sort of reminds me of a recent presidential election.
Perhaps I can share a few tips to prepare those of you who might want to venture out to hunt turkeys this fall.
1) Fall hunts are usually held on private land only, so you’ll need to find someone (this is where your vast Rolodex full of warm, close personal friends comes in handy) who is willing to let you hunt their property.
2) proper camo attire: Take your spouse with you into any hunting section of a sporting goods store, and if after coming out of the dressing room they make the comment “that’s hideous!” buy it.
3) Weather conditions: In order to acclimate to the conditions you’ll encounter in Utah fall/winter hunting, go to your local grocery store and ask the meat department manager if you can spend the night sitting in the corner of his freezer on a pallet. It’s a perfect conditioning exercise!
4) Learn how to use a turkey call: Turkeys make all kinds of noises that mean different things like “Time to roost” or “Let’s eat” or, more commonly, “Look Bill, there’s a guy over there sitting in that bush holding a tennis racket.” I’ve discovered that the chirping noises that hen turkeys make are VERY similar to the noise the fan belt in my truck makes on a cold morning, so it’s nice to have something to practice on.
Of course, after you’ve been lucky enough to bag your bird you’ll be standing around admiring it and the thought will come, “Now what do i do with it?” You can field dress it (pluck it) on site, which sometimes causes the landowner to wonder who shot a turkey with a bazooka, leaving carnage spread over half an acre.
Wild turkey (like most wild game) tastes much different than their farm-raised cousins. It’s truly an “acquired” taste, which means you’ll be just fine if you have COVID symptoms and can’t taste or smell anything (more applicable to mud ducks and jackrabbits). If not, you might want to steer clear of recipes that call for soaking the meat in turpentine and antifreeze for a week before cooking.
My first hunt with Ty last week was a great experience. We saw (and heard) lots of turkeys, but they foraged uphill away from us when they came down from roosting. Even though I didn’t get close enough to shoot one, I did notice a few hens chirping from an adjoining field as I started the truck to leave. Apparently they thought it was their mother. Now off to turkey hunting on public grounds in the frozen-food aisle for birds starting at 69 cents per pound! Happy Thanksgiving everyone and good hunting!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org