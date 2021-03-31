When we lived in Virginia, one of the benefits of having an aunt and uncle in Washington D.C. was that we often experienced the sights and sounds of the big city when we went to visit. One of our favorite places to go and explore was the Smithsonian Institution with its spacious buildings and thousands of exhibits and artifacts. Often our cousins would bail out of the car with us as the adults pulled to the curb, and we’d divide up and start our day’s adventures, promising to return at a prearranged location.
Those of you who know me may be familiar with my love of anything historical, which is just one of the reasons I enjoy teaching U.S. history to my students. There’s just something about wondering what it would be like to live in the past that really intrigues me. Just yesterday I was wishing I could go back in the past and relive last weekend again. That would be cool!
Reflecting on this last school year and the interrupted in-school time we experienced last spring, I’ve been thinking how appropriate it would be to have a tangible historical record (museum) to help remind everyone what we experienced in 2020. I’m sure there are already experts out there compiling personal histories, eyewitness accounts and public records to be added to the millions of documents already stored in the Library of Congress. I mean a museum would be a simple way to portray a human viewpoint of a turbulent time period in our history, don’t ya think?
Personally I’d like to see a whole floor (30,000 square-feet) of the Smithsonian’s American History museum dedicated to “COVID-19, a modern day pandemic” highlighting all of the pandemic’s unique ugliness. What would be included in the COVID display on the 2nd floor? As curator, I’d start with the ceiling being covered with masks, thousands and thousands of them from all over the world, customized face coverings along with commercially manufactured masks representing our individual and collective attempts to slow the spread of the virus and the controversy surrounding it.
The display would also have photographs and a mock-up of the city (market) where the virus was unleashed and information on the Chinese government’s reaction and subsequent handling of the spread of the disease. We’d need displays on lockdowns and quarantines, along with televised reactions across the globe as more and more infected people unknowingly passed the virus along to others, which ultimately brought the economy to a standstill. Pictures of empty airports, deserted streets and businesses, abandoned job sites and overflowing hospitals, vacant parks and movie theaters will adorn the walls.
One wing of the museum would be dedicated to the hospitals, care facilities, emergency response personnel and medical examiners who worked tirelessly through the pandemic, often at the cost of their own lives. Hospital beds, ventilators, personal protective equipment and ICU rooms would all be on display along with pictures and photographs of refrigerated shipping containers and semi-truck trailers used as makeshift morgues. Images of doctors and nurses attending to the dying and the holding of hands as young and old alike passed away alone, separated from family and loved ones.
The exhibit with the kids all sitting around the kitchen table with a laptop or mobile device getting instruction from their teachers will be a popular one to visit. The name of the exhibit will be “I can’t hear you, you’re muted” Adults working from home via Zoom meetings and other communication platforms will be represented as well. I’m sure sociologists and various mental health professionals will have charts and statistics on the effects of being quarantined — either alone, with spouses or with family — as well as data on at-home marriages, divorces, graduations, holidays, births, pregnancies, education, episodes of domestic violence, illnesses and suicide. There will be video clips of medical professionals and scientists struggling to put together empirical evidence to answer the questions of a suffering public.
Separate rooms will house exhibits of events that happened during the year that heightened cultural and social tensions on top of the COVID-19 issues like a very heated presidential election and subsequent rioting in the streets of major cities. The loss of millions of jobs, a record number of applicants applying for unemployment and rent/food assistance, images of the immigration mess at our southern border and the policies and practices that have changed the way legal immigration is being viewed and handled.
There will be one exhibit in a rotunda constructed entirely of toilet paper, cases of bottled water, Clorox wipes, surgical gloves and Lysol, reminiscent of the panic buying and hoarding that went on as folks anticipated living with limited supplies for a year locked down in their hobbit holes.
After looking at pictures and articles about vaccines that have come out in the last 60 years, it just wouldn’t seem right to not have an exhibit in the museum showing the science and thought processes behind the development of the current COVID vaccines and their distribution. Maybe after 50 years the viruses we know today will be totally wiped out due to improved bio-chemical technology. I’m sure the COVID vaccine memorabilia could have been delivered to the museum much sooner, but it was with my IKEA end tables and a case of rubber chickens stuck on some ship in the Suez Canal. See you in 2046 at the Smithsonian!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org