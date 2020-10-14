How fitting that we should end the year of all years with a nice, calm, civilized, friendly presidential election, Ha! It’s turning out to be more of a preview of a Wrestlemania 20 steel cage match with opponents slinging mud instead of folding chairs and claiming victory while executing flying elbow drops off the top rope in the form of character eviscerating and public filleting.
How ironic that the most interest and discussion generated from the entire vice presidential debate thus far was over a fly unobtrusively landing on the vice president's head. What a simple event, but it has generated millions of social media responses, memes, T-shirts, news headlines and flyswatter swag, creating even more muckraking. The fly has since been captured and is currently being “observed” in a Mason jar in Guantanamo to determine if it’s of Russian origin.
It seems no one is safe when the “I did this” and the “Your family was responsible for that” comments start showing up in the mix. I believe it was Mark Twain who said, “ Why waste your money looking up your family tree? Just go into politics and your opponent will do it for you.”
How would it be having the assignment of digging up all the dirt you can on a political opponent? Well, OK, it might be fun for a minute, but if it were me being tailed by a private investigator, they’d get pretty bored after spending six months going in and out of sporting goods stores, bait shops, meat departments in the grocery store and assorted all-you-can-eat buffets.
I’ve about had my fill of all the campaign ads on TV too, and with all the abuse my email inbox has taken with nasty, negative messages, I’m almost to the point of voting for someone just so they’d quit sending me this manure every day!
I asked my school kids the other day if any of them had watched any of the debates, and about half a dozen or so raised their hands. Since we study American government and are currently reviewing how government works, I asked them to write a list of things they would ask the president or vice president if they had an hour to spend with them. The responses were typical to some degree, humorous as is often the case, but also thought provoking and spot on — much like the 8th grade student whose question was read at the end of the Harris/Pence debate.
One student wanted to know the “darkest secret of the FBI,” while another wanted to find out if the White House has a pool and if the president likes marshmallows. Some students referred to current laws or practices they’d like to see changed, like “Can you please not have motorcycles drive between the cars,” “I think you should tell all schools to start at 9:30 a.m.,” and “Why are some school lunches yucky?” One student wanted to know if the president could “help him with his homework” and if it was possible to “come spend the night at your place.”
Still other kids wanted to get to the bottom of questions that we’ve all wondered about for years, like “Mr. President, are there really aliens in Area 51?” and “Why did we give the Panama Canal away?” There were some thought-provoking questions such as “Why do you take credit for things you don’t do?” and “Why are people like teachers, firefighters, police officers and soldiers paid less than they deserve?” I especially liked: “Isn’t there a way to find balance and peace in our country?”
One young lady said, “You should make sure all the homeless people get fed at least four days a week” and then added “and give every dog in the world a good home, food and toys.” There were several questions about the COVID virus such as “What is being done to make everyone safe in our country?” and “When can we go to Walmart again without wearing masks?” A few girls asked about the first lady’s wardrobe, while another asked, “If a woman were ever to become president, would her husband be called the First Man?” As in FMOTUS? Sounds like an emissions problem to me.
I could tell some of my students may have been “stirring the pot” by boldly announcing who they would or would not vote for and why, giving reasons like “Well, his hair is so stupid!” and “He looks like my uncle’s bulldog.” Some tried to entice fellow classmates into responding to a “Describe Joe Biden in three words” kind of thing. This all reminds me of when the kids come to school touting their favorite team in the SuperBowl, NBA or MLB championships because they heard reports from parents, friends and the media about who the winners should be and then took it as gospel — which is what's happening out there right now isn’t it?
I do like the idea of having debates where each of the participants gets uninterrupted time with the other candidate’s mic off until it's their turn to respond. We’ll still be able to see all the head shaking, eye rolling and snarky grins, just not hear the interjections. One of my students said it best when he remarked he’d ask the president, “What do you do, and why do you do it?” Good question. I’m Chad Hawkes and I sorta approve of this message.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org