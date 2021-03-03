Our fifth graders have been closely monitoring the landing of the Mars rover “Perseverance” over the past several weeks since it coincides with a chapter from our current reading material. It has truly been an eye opener for all of us to think about the years of planning and testing that have gone into the successful landing that recently took place. The technology and communication that must perform flawlessly in order to be successful is mind boggling.
Probably one of the most intense moments in the countdown to landing is the gap in communication between the craft and NASA, where computer technicians have no idea what is happening. NASA calls this “The seven minutes of terror.” We experience something similar in elementary school called “getting logged in.”
When asked by a reporter what things could actually go wrong on the landing, the NASA official said, “Only a few million things. Name something, anything.” As Allen Chen, the actual landing official, put it: “I was just worried about what would kill us on landing.”
Funny, I think the exact same thing whenever I get on an airplane.
If you think your job is stressful, how’d you like to be responsible for ruining a $2.9 billion mission because you didn’t send the message to the rover to set the parking brake and it rolled over into a crater, landing on its top, wheels spinning in the air.
“Uh, station 6, this is command 1. Eddie, you did remember to send the parking brake sequence didn’t you? Eddie? Eddie? Come in Eddie.”
Crickets chirp as the camera pans over Eddie’s abandoned workstation. Whelp, time to start planning “Operation Stranded Turtle.”
The rover itself is a bit different from its predecessors. It has much more technology and photo capability on it, is much heavier (2,200 plus pounds) and has a computer guidance system that directs it from the heavens, kinda like an armored Popemobile. In the event it does have a mishap, NASA can see 19 different high def views of the Martian sky as it sits on its top.
The Mars project has been an expensive one. When NASA first approached the government for reimbursement for everything they’d spent, I envision the front office at NASA headquarters receiving a $600 check. Hah! didn’t quite cover it.
My class wondered just how it takes to get to Mars. Well, the position of the planets orbiting the sun determine just how far away the red planet is, so messages sent may take anywhere from 20 minutes to half an hour to arrive, kind of like dropping your spouse off in front of the fabric store or Sportsman’s Warehouse and putting yourself into orbit in a holding pattern in the parking lot waiting for the planets to all line up again so you can leave.
At its shortest distance, Mars is still about 36 million miles away, and it takes seven months to get there. To put that into an astronaut’s perspective, that’s about the same amount of time it takes us to drive to Disneyland in a car with seven kids.
Perseverance has a specific mission to try and find signs of ancient life that could pave the way for future manned missions to Mars. Anyone up for that? It would take almost two years to make a round trip, including a three-month wait on the planet surface before returning home. It’s estimated it would take approximately three million pounds of gear and supplies to outfit a crew of six for a trip to Mars. That’s about the same as a camping trip with the wife and kids to Yellowstone for five days.
Can you imagine going through another quarantine for two years with six people on the same spaceship? I’m already generating a list in my head of people who I think should “volunteer.” I mean, don’t you think the Kardashians should return to their home galaxy to continue going “boldly where no man has gone before,’’ mixing it up with Romulons, Klingons and agents who want to sell space travelers an extended warranty on their new rover? Me too!
It was interesting to see the first scenes of Mars’ surface after the landing. I was certain they would reveal a new car wash, an Intergalactic Maverick Travel Center and a credit union in every crater. Who knows what the colonization of Mars might bring in the future. I remember fishing with a guy who used to say, “The idea that you can’t take your money with you when you die is a bunch of baloney. If you don’t believe me, just wait til you get to the other side cause there’ll be new banks all over hell” — or in this case maybe Mars.
Scientists are already scoping out the possibilities of using nuclear-powered rockets to take passengers to Mars, cutting travel time to a minimum. Wow, just think of the possibilities, riding on a nuclear rocket. Hmmmm. On the way home, with my luck, the ship's computer would receive an override message from the White House with new landing coordinates, and we’d arrive in North Korea at 26,000 miles per hour. Nope, I'm thinking I’ll auction off my seat to someone else and go fishing, plus I have chickens and dogs to tend to.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.