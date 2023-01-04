Maybe it’s because I’m getting older or just because I’m a little more (OK, a lot more) crotchety than I used to be when it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations with its accompanying fanfare and hooplah.
I guess if we still had kids at home I’d be up struggling to make it through a movie or laying semi-conscious in the recliner waiting for the teens to filter in after midnight dates, dances and parties. I probably should have celebrated in earnest the end of a crappy year in many aspects while trying to focus on the good things that probably did happen this year.
Family losses and “angel-versaries” have made this year particularly difficult during the holidays and occasions where memories are vivid reminders of loving relationships that bring emotions close to the surface. We’ve both experienced these periods in our lives which we agree have taken a toll on our emotional well being and we know that there are numerous folks here in the valley and our community that have suffered through similar experiences.
I don’t recall celebrating New Year’s much as a kid and I don’t remember my parents ever going out to a New Years Eve bash, although they probably did. I’m sure there were lots of squadron and office celebrations happening on the air bases where dad was stationed which probably resulted in lots of drunk people trying to find their cars in the parking lot and carrying on slurred conversations with light poles and mailboxes. I think the designated drivers on base that night were the MPs who drove around in a deuce and a half truck rounding up partiers who had pickled themselves and were passed out in the bushes.
If we happened to be at our cousins place in Fairfax, Virginia, I’m sure we stayed up and went outside and banged some pots and pans or something similar. As a teenager my friends and I looked forward to New Year’s Eve as it meant dancing and yes, meeting girls, neither of which proved very successful—remember the “Junior high shuffle?”
When I started working in food service I always asked for New Year’s Eve off so I could go celebrate with my friends which usually meant standing around trying to find someone to dance with, checking out the refreshment table and ultimately ending up at JB’s restaurant on Main Street crammed in a booth pooling our funds for patty melts, onion rings and pieces of hot fudge cake. Of course being the new guy, my requests for days off were often filtered through everybody else’s requests and I ended up working.
Later after having my own children at home, I worked the swing shift at one of our local cheese plants while I was going back to school and my priorities changed from wanting to have New Year’s Eve off to spending Christmas Eve with my family. As most of the workers on our shift were single college students, it was easy to trade New Year’s Eve for Christmas Eve as they were more interested in dating and dancing and I was more interested in Christmas Eve with my kids, a win win for everyone.
Reading back through my missionary journal, there was one New Year’s Eve where we were spending the night with another set of missionaries and decided to celebrate early in the evening by going out to dinner at a family style buffet restaurant popular in Michigan with all us missionaries called “The Harbor House.” I’m not sure what I ate or overate that wreaked havoc with my innards but I spent midnight ushering in the new year on my knees hugging “beaulah” the great white porcelain goddess and wishing for an end to my suffering, memorable.
Because two of our three little family dogs are getting on in age, they, like me, are losing their hearing and have limited eyesight, which is to their advantage when the fireworks commence over New Year’s. Our oldest dog who passed away a few years ago would absolutely freak out when fireworks went off, so we typically spent the wee hours of the morning consoling him and feeding him CBD treats.
We had actually planned on retiring early this year and letting the new year usher itself in unassisted, but alas it wasn’t to happen. Our little rescue dog who has developed a taste for sweets sniffed out and ate a half a pound of chocolate and the resulting barf-fest that ensued was both violent and messy. I greeted the new year making sure the dog was still breathing and hadn’t started seizing in her kennel. We did the same with our kids when they were sick and couldn’t tell us how they were feeling—more memorable ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
Along with everyone else on the planet who is on a kale diet for at least this week, I decided to start something for myself to try and shed a few pounds as well. I’ve never weighed my food except for the lunker fish I catch so it’s been a new experience for me to portion out meals. While “visions of sugar plums danced through their heads” is a familiar phrase, my version involves a double whopper with extra cheese. We’ll see, right now I’m contemplating eating a couch cushion. Happy new year everyone, and lock up the chocolate.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.
