I'm not as much of a frequent flier as some folks I know, which is probably a good thing because I don’t think I could handle flying out of town every week on business trips and such. I guess if you fly regularly you get used to the routine and become accustomed to delayed or canceled flights, baggage handlers who pretend they are in the Olympic hammer-throw events with your luggage, security personnel with anger management issues and training your stomach how to become full on one peanut and a $10 plastic shot glass of diet coke.
I don’t mind being in the plane itself once I’m there, even with all the motion stuff going on during liftoff and landing. It’s getting through security with a six-inch plate and titanium screws in my neck and checking my bags that gets me all stressed out and nervous. I think I’ve written previously about my adventure at the airport in Salt Lake when accompanying your party to the gate was still allowed. After having made sure I emptied my pockets, I went through the metal detector and promptly set off the alarm. I went back through and it did it again, so they pulled me aside and proceeded with the “magic wand of enlightenment.”
The security officer said that it was probably the eyelets on my boots that had set it off (didn’t have to take shoes off back then). When he passed the wand over them, nothing happened, but it beeped over my lower cargo pants pocket. I reached in and, feeling what seemed like some C batteries, pulled out two shotgun rounds that I’d left in my pants from duck hunting the week before. I wish I had a video of the look on MY face when I realized what they were and the look on the face of the security officer as he said, “ What are you planning on doing with those?”
Long story short, I “donated” my two number 6 shot steel .12 gauge rounds to the FBI dudes who came down to find out what was going on and eventually was scolded and allowed to go see my sister off on her flight. Had that incident occurred today, I’d probably still be sitting in Guantanamo Bay after my 5 o’clock waterboarding appointment, scratching out this column on an old flour tortilla. Somewhere in a plexiglass display case bearing the sign “Forbidden stupid human carry-ons” sit my two red shotgun shells. I guess that makes me famous(ly) stupid.
I’m headed on a trip soon where I’m going to need to bring some science equipment with me (batteries, wire, nails, connectors, lightbulbs, etc.) and keep having this nightmare about getting hauled back into the same room where my two shotgun shells are waiting for me and all my science stuff gets confiscated as bomb-making materials, so I decided to look up on the internet (I have that in my house now) all the things that are not allowed on airplanes so I can feel confident in packing my bomb-maki … I mean science equipment. I found this research to be as entertaining as pro-wrestling. You just can’t make some of this stuff up.
You’d think that it would be obvious to most of us common-sensers out there, but did you know that you’re NOT allowed to bring a rocket launcher on board planes either in carry-on or checked luggage? Wait, what? Yup. “Excuse me miss, I seem to be having problems storing my rocket launcher in the overhead bin. Do you think you could ask the gentleman with the elk antlers to move them over a bit?”
And it gets even better. How about hand grenades? Nope. Dynamite? Nope. Meat cleavers, spear guns, rifles, Chinese throwing stars, CO2 cartridges (unless they are in a life raft that you bring on board), gasoline, lighter fluid and live snakes just to name a few.
Interestingly enough, there are some things that you’d be surprised are allowed to be carry-ons, like light sabers. Light sabers? I guess it's OK if the plane gets taken over by imperial stormtroopers or Darth Moron, who takes his shoes off and snores the entire flight. Bowling balls are allowed but not bowling pins. I guess it's easier to bludgeon someone with a bowling pin rather than standing up and throwing the actual ball.
Dry ice is allowed but can’t weigh more than 5.5 pounds and has to be packaged appropriately (none of that “Don't open til Christmas” wrapping paper). Many magic tricks are banned on flights because some of them involve explosions or fire, like that Tobasco soaked burrito in your purse. I think it’s because the airlines are afraid you'll magically make the $80 extra bag fee disappear. Gravy is allowed as a carry-on. Huh? But MRE’s (meals ready to eat) are not. Ask some military personnel and they’ll agree they shouldn’t be allowed anywhere.
Billy clubs, and walking sticks are not allowed but bicycle chains, canes, boxing gloves, bread makers and shock collars are. OK, I’m not really sure what “recreational oxygen” is, but you can’t carry that on either, OR medical marijuana, so I guess for recreation and entertainment you’ll just have to depend on the kid sitting in front of you with the toy foam sword, drumsticks and cymbals, cause they’re allowed.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.