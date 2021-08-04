With August upon us my thoughts generally start wandering to school preparation (or the lack thereof), and the thought of possibly going back to school this year AGAIN wearing masks and trying to interpret students' responses through their pillow cases is maddening. Thankfully the Olympics along with our father/son summer mustache growing contest has provided a welcome distraction from my beginning-of-school-year ad nauseum and helped boost my appreciation and admiration for all the athletes competing for medals in the Tokyo games.
As I’ve followed some of the Olympic events these past few weeks, I started thinking of all the millions of people who are at home instead of the Olympics due to COVID restrictions, monetary reasons or the fact that life simply holds other demands on us. We all have stuff to do!
I thought it would be fun to point out the fact that there are medal achievements of olympic proportions being earned everyday here in localville and the world who deserve recognition, so here in no particular order are my top picks for getting “on the podium.”
If you get up in the morning before 6, you win a gold medal, especially if you do it more than five days a week. Insomniacs take the silver, and the bronze goes to those of us who wake up seven times a night to use the bathroom. Doctors, EMS personnel, law enforcement officers, nurses and any frontline healthcare workers also get gold medals.
Commuters who make it from Provo to Ogden on a Friday afternoon during rush hour without experiencing a crash, speeding ticket or spewing foul language get a gold medal. Custodians and those folks who clean up other people's messes get a gold medal. Waiters, waitresses, servers and those who work overtime to cover shifts when they are shorthanded get a gold medal, plus tips. Military personnel who pull guard duty (or any duty) on Christmas Day get a gold medal. To those who are responsible for the creation and marketing of disposable diapers and pacifiers, BOOM!, gold medal. Those who love and care for animals get a gold medal and are allowed to go to the front of the line when greeting their pets when they get to heaven. Teachers get a gold medal. I’ll settle for the silver however because I haven’t returned the laptop that I borrowed from the computer lab yet.
Workers who are called into work during the middle of the night to venture out into raging storms to restore power to our homes and businesses get a gold medal. Dads and moms who struggle to raise their children alone get a gold medal. Those who say “I’m sorry” and “I love you” get a gold medal. Children who visit after they’ve started their own families and apologize for all the times they acted like knuckleheads while they were growing up get a gold medal, and a hug.
Women who make it through their pregnancy without ever having a complete stranger come up to them in public and put their hand on their belly and ask “When are you due?” get a gold medal. I mean how embarrassing, seriously. It’s happened to me twice, ha!
People who own and operate taco food trucks get a gold medal, and those who pay for your meal in the burger drive-through get a gold medal. Mechanics and neighbors who fix your broken stuff get a gold medal. People who support rotten taste in fashion without rolling their eyes when they see it get a gold medal. Dishwashers, cooks, housekeepers and busboys all get gold medals, and people who let their spouses choose the movie get a gold medal.
People who work in hazardous conditions like miners, combat personnel, steel workers, explosive experts, lion tamers, base jumpers and driver’s ed instructors all get gold medals. Those who are lousy cooks and still take time to prepare meals for their spouses and families get a gold medal, and an instapot. Farmers and ranchers get gold medals, this is a no brainer. Senior citizens get gold medals as well as titanium ones to match the metal in their hips, necks, knees and backs. Roofers and those who work outside in scorching temperatures get a gold medal.
Many of you may have heard about a mountain biker attending a family reunion in Island Park who was chased by a mother grizzly bear when he inadvertently came within close proximity of mama bear and her cubs. The biker is a friend and neighbor, Ken Clark. When I contacted Ken and asked about his experience, he responded with, “That stupid bear chased me for at least 300 yards, coming to within 5 yards of me at one point.” Ken gets the gold medal for the fastest 300-yard bike sprint ever recorded. He also added, “If you think that’s fast, you should have felt my heart rate.” The bear eventually came in second, winning the silver. The bronze recipient has yet to be found.
Ferdinand the bull gets a gold medal for dumping his shy inhibitions and joining everyone in the front row at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo last weekend. Nothing like sharing a churro with a two-thousand pound cheeseburger.
If you are old school and reading the PAPER copy of this column, you, my friends, get a gold medal!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.