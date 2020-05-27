In a normal spring I'd be getting ready to plan, organize and participate in Young Men’s and Scout camps. With the coronavirus canceling and postponing weeklong camping trips, I've entered into a kind of melancholy trip down memory lane.
I went through my Scout box the other day and pulled out my journal entries from a weeklong camp our troop attended over in Bear Lake at BSA’s Camp Hunt aquatics base. My father was the camp director there for several years back in the 1980s and helped construct the main lodge, so it's kind of near and dear to my heart.
For those scoutmasters and unit leaders out there, you’ll probably recognize the “first day” of camp as I remember it and recorded it.
(8:45 a.m.) Arrived at camp with no delays with all nine boys. My truck didn’t blow up traversing the canyon, and both tires on the trailer arrived intact as well, so win-win. The kids unloaded all their “stuff” onto the one picnic table under the dining fly, and we set up one tent for changing into swim suits so they could go pass their swim checks.
(9:30) Two of the kids start building a fire. (9:33) All of the kids are now playing in the fire. (9:40) In setting up the “changing tent” we discover five poles are missing. Hmmmm. (9:45) The group around the fire discovers a gopher and starts throwing sticks at it. (9:50) Seven of the nine boys head down to the waterfront and ask about the small icebergs that are floating out by the swim dock. The staff tells them the “lake heater” is temporarily broken but should be repaired soon. (10:00) The boys start wading out to the swim dock emitting high pitched noises similar to a clogged vacuum cleaner when the water reaches waist level. Only two kids pass the swim check, but all have blue lips and chattering teeth.
(10:30) The kids all huddle around the smoldering fire, slowly turning from blue to purple. Four of the boys brave the warmer shallows by the boat dock in search of slow moving carp. (10:35) The four carp fisherman return and decide to make spears to skewer the carp; the rest of the smoked turkeys standing around the fire, become inspired and shuffle off into the willows to make spears. (10:37) I hear “Oh crap!” echoing from the willows. (10:38) Our first lacerated finger. Get the duct tape out of the tent bag.
(10:40) I stop two of the boys who are dragging a big green limb toward the fire and ask, “Where did you get that branch?” “Uh, over there” (pointing to the bushes). “Was it on the ground or did you chop it off a live tree?” “Uh, this WAS a live tree.” “Uh huh, we don’t chop up live trees, OK fellas?” (Them pointing towards the lake) “Our camp friend said we could” (10:41) Make mental note to talk to camp friend.
(11:00) Patrol leaders meeting in main lodge to review camp rules and program overview. Staff reminds kids that if they poop in the showers they’ll shut and lock them. Awkward glances from patrol leaders. (12:00) Lunch: We’re on commissary so the patrol cooks go pick up the food and return to camp. We have ham sandwiches, chips and cookies. I find several pieces of bread in the bushes around the fire with the centers removed. The kids claim it's “gopher bait.” (12:30) Mini lesson on cleaning up after yourself. (1:20) Most of lunchtime spent in the trading post buying candy and knives.
(1:30) Merit badge classes begin. Everyone signs up for woodcarving and they all saunter down the trail wielding their new knives. (1:35) Retrieve more bandages from truck. (1:40) Redirect kids who have wandered from class and are now in the trading post. (1:45) Time to go to next class. “Can we go spear more carp?” “No, go to class.” “But is it OK even if we eat them?” “No, go to class.” “Can we make a trap for a squirrel?” “No, go to class.” The herd shuffles off to class.
(4:30) The cooks retrieve dinner (beef stew, more gopher bait bread) place it on the table and go stand around the fire. Someone asks, “When is it time to eat?” (5:30) After dinner the cooks find the bullion cubes intended for the stew. “Hey,what are these foil dice for?”
(6:30) Campwide fire drill: This is where the staff rings a bell and everyone ignores it. (7:00) Campfire program. The staff presents the skits, three more kids cut themselves whittling in the dark. (8:30) After returning to camp, one of the boys produces a frog, holding it upside down, and asks, “Can we chop his legs off and eat them?” “No, go get ready for bed, without the frog.”
(10:00) After an hour of more whittling mishaps, smelling burnt hair from lighter experiments and melted tennis shoes, we get everyone in their tents. (10:45) Settling onto my cot I view the night sky plastered with stars through the mesh in the tent ceiling and from the adjoining tent hear excited muffled voices: “Ha ha ha! That frog just peed on your pillow!” And as crazy as it sounds now, I'm going to really miss Scout camps.