Now that daylight savings time has officially started, I’ve sent out my annual memo to the dogs, cat and chickens to “shut-up already and deal with it!” — like that ever helps. The adjustment around here takes awhile as morning schedules are modified and start times for just about everything get ignored, although I still get to school when it’s dark so not much has changed that way. Things will even out soon enough, though, and I’ll be back to procrastinating stuff just as much as before.
I’m wandering about here in my classroom, having dismissed the kids for the afternoon, reflecting on the events of last year about this time when our world was forcefully “turned upside down.” I recall listening to a health official explaining over the radio back then that this particular virus was causing deep concern because people could become infected “carriers” and pass the virus to others before showing any symptoms of their own for up to 10 days. How many people, I wondered, do I come in contact with over a 10-day period? How many people pass through the world's airports over a 10-day period? The thought was sobering and frightening. I turned to Lynda and said “This is going to be a big problem.”
I, along with my colleagues at school, were aware of some sort of movement towards major changes as information was pouring in almost hourly, but we were still surprised at the speed with which the proverbial rug disappeared out from under us and the mass mobilization of educational resources was unleashed. Essentially we were given two days to completely move to an online platform to teach our students as all schools in the district went to online instruction. For those who had previously taught some or all of their classes online, this wasn’t much of a stretch, but for me, it was like trying to plug the hole in the side of the titanic with duct tape.
Almost immediately educational online materials and programs began inundating our emails as multiple companies offered “free 90 day trials” of their platforms in math, reading, science and much more. The Cache School District was a huge help in assisting us in determining which programs were financially acceptable and, more importantly, safe for us to have our kids use. Many companies stepped up and donated programs and waived fees, while others, I’m afraid to say, saw the opportunity to make some quick money by selling overpriced bottles of water to those dying of thirst in the desert.
We kept reassuring ourselves by saying positive things like, “I’m sure we’ll be back after spring break” and “This’ll give me a chance to get some grades caught up” — which instead lead to the collective cry of “Our lives are over!” emanating from all the graduating seniors in the district. Indeed, little did we know that our “normal” lives as we once knew them would be altered (disfigured?) in the space of one year's time.
It became apparent very early on that this wasn’t going to be something that would be going away soon as restaurants, theaters, businesses and sporting events all began shutting down. Many here in the valley lost their income as it became difficult to perform some jobs remotely from a computer at home. Health care workers and emergency service folks all began putting in extra hours as hospitals and clinics began the arduous tasks of testing, quarantining, contact tracing and treating patients.
Things became painfully real to many of us when loved ones, friends and acquaintances contracted the virus and passed away. Like cancer, it seems everyone knows somebody who has been affected by this disease. A great friend and dedicated elementary principal in the district succumbed to the disease, which deeply shook everyone in the education community. My father tested positive for the virus in August but was fortunate to get through it with minimal side effects. He’s 88 years old and an amazing, resilient man. My son who is a teacher and his wife who works in healthcare also contracted the virus and recovered amidst “annoying” side effects. As he put it: “The only good thing about losing my sense of taste and smell was that I was able to change the baby’s nasty nuclear diapers without gagging.”
As summertime approached, I got to see my class one more time in a school setting as they came in one at a time with a parent to the gym. They all picked up their personal belongings left in the classroom in March and were presented their DARE shirts and certificates in lieu of a formal graduation. I felt so disconnected with the kids that I’d been teaching all year, I volunteered to help distribute lunches during the summer to kids and families in the community so I could see and visit with some of my students out of the bus window. It was nice but not near enough.
My personal fear now is that with spring coming on, caution will be thrown to the wind and folks will start forgetting what we just went through. I’m afraid spring break for the college crowd may be a problem, but the way I see it, those kids can always use the three square inches of cloth they call a bikini to double as a mask! Stay safe and remember, no stupid human tricks!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.