One of the things I look forward to in the summertime is the opportunity to interact and be part of law enforcement training as it relates to the DARE program in our schools. As an educator and having taught in a fifth-grade classroom for several years, I love sharing ideas and techniques with officers about what life is like inside the classroom, hanging out with 10 and 11 year olds, which can be an eye-opening experience to say the least.
Some of the training sessions are in Salt Lake and host officers from not only Utah but neighboring Western and Midwestern states as well. Last week I attended the Dare Officer Training at the Law Enforcement Center in Pierre, South Dakota. Not being a real fan of flying and seeing the prices of a roundtrip ticket vs. driving, I opted to drive. The advantages of a road trip being I could determine the route, speed and frequency of stops required along the way. The disadvantages of course being extended time driving, finding the cheapest place to buy gas to pour into my truck and less than breathtaking scenery in certain parts of Wyoming.
My first stop after leaving Logan was the overlook at Bear Lake just as the sun was peeking up over the horizon. I walked off the edge of the parking area and took some pictures of the striking sunrise then noticed off to my right a couple seated cross-legged on a blanket facing east and humming quietly, obviously annoyed that I had interrupted their “moment.” Sorry.
I think the Wyoming Department of Transportation currently owns about 900,000 orange construction cones and barrels, and of that number, 899,000 are equally spaced on one stretch of road between Rock Springs and Gillette. I naively thought that after seeing the first sign that said “End road construction” that it was over, all of it. Ha! They need to make a sign to put up right after that sign that says “Just kidding!”
Another frustrating part of driving is that there are so many posted (or not posted) speed limit signs throughout the state, which really tries my cruise control “set” and “resume” motor skills. I actually saw a sign that said, “Variable speeds next 45 miles.” Nice! I get to choose whatever speed I want for the next 45 miles. I think I’ll choose 85. I then imagined the conversation I’d have with the trooper after getting pulled over — something like, “Do you know how fast you were going?” Well, yeah, which time officer?
There were stretches of road where I didn’t see another vehicle for hours, and then there were stretches when traffic was brought to a crawl after being redirected through the endless gauntlet of orange barrel racing. On one such occasion, as I was limping along behind a line of cars, I happened to notice in my rearview mirror a dust trail rapidly approaching on a frontage road parallel to the freeway. Mentally wished I was on the same road speeding freely ahead of everyone. Yes, it was an antelope. I’m pretty sure he stuck his tongue out at me as he sped by too.
Among other revelations along the way, I learned I can’t trust my phone's GPS. It's deceitful and a liar. I was directed onto a “main road” that led me about an hour away from where I needed to go, and after seeing numerous bleached cow skeletons and circling buzzards, I decided I’d been bamboozled. Imagine being hosed by your own device. Swine technology.
I heard a story once of a city slicker who was caught in an early spring blizzard on the prairie and slid into the ditch when all visibility was lost. After spending a cold night in his buried car, he decided to work his way along a fence-line in the deep drifts, all the while looking for help. Much to his delight, as the storm clouds receded he heard an airplane approaching. Waving his arms, he watched as the small plane circled once, twice, then flying directly overhead kicked a bale of hay out the side door and left. Hearty folks, those Wyoming ranchers, with a sense of humor to boot.
If you’ve ever traveled with kids cross-country, you’re familiar with the games that pop up to keep everyone occupied, like going through the alphabet and naming things you see that start with “A,” etc? I did the same on my trip home, only I named vehicles that I played tag with, skipping ahead of them and then being passed again.
There was Up-Truck-A-Rama, Sacred-Semi (Hostess truck), Perdiddle-in-the-Middle (guy with one headlight who kept tailgating me), Rollin Ribeye (cattle truck), U-Haul-Barely, Fatty the Camper-Jack” and Nissan Wrath Binder.
As I rolled back into Cache Valley after my cross-country adventure, I couldn’t help but hum my new version of an old Western classic,
“Oh give me a home, void of orange rubber cones, where the deer and the antelope play, where seldom success, comes from my GPS, no wonder I can’t find my way.” Home, home on the range, where gas under five bucks is strange, where seldom is seen, rest stop bathrooms all clean and road rage with one finger waves!”
Ah it's good to be back to the land of the Maverick station and eternal left turn.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.