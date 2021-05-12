Chad Hawkes
Community columnist
I knew you had something to tell me when you didn’t get up to follow me to the bathroom this morning at 4 a.m. Since your favorite spot to sleep is right beside my recliner, it’s not unusual to hear you moving about in the night as your dreams manifest themselves through short woofs and yips as you chase rabbits in the field and feral cats that venture into the yard, your legs pumping up and down as you jump, frolic and run in your dreams. But this morning was different as your breathing sounds were short, urgent and rapid.
I knelt down beside you and stroked your leg. You looked at me with those big brown eyes as a response to my touch but didn’t make an effort to move. Since your deafness has limited your ability to respond to our voices, you’ve adjusted how you react to others by using your sight and responding to how your two little buddies (our other two dogs, Rumbi and Marley) react when someone comes into the room. They are your ears, and you are their protective bouncer.
I didn’t get to meet you until you were almost 2 years old. Your human mom and biggest fan purchased you as a puppy from a breeder in Ohio and had you take a scary plane ride to Virginia, where she was living with your soon-to-be forever family. Lynda said when she arrived at the airport to pick you up she could hear you crying in your travel crate long before she even laid eyes on you. A happier puppy and family there never was when you met for the first time, the puppy kisses being especially sloppy and thorough!
Lynda and I met through a mutual friend, and having 15 children between us, our house became a perfect place for you to be smothered in love. There was always something happening at home and you were generally in the middle of it all. The first time we met, you came prancing up, tail wagging incessantly, looking for a scratch behind the ears or a tummy rub, and from then on we got along famously.
As Lynda and I dated for almost a year, there were plenty of opportunities for us to bond. The first project (one of them) that I took on to help around the homestead before we married was staining about 300 feet of cedar fence that enclosed the yard. I’d start early in the morning and Lynda would let you out to hang out with me. You’d follow me along the fence until I’d stop to move the bucket of stain and would lay down to wait for me to start again. You followed me all around the perimeter of that yard every day until it was finished. The cool dirt in the shade under the big maple and apple tree were your favorite places to lounge during the heat of the day.
You were one of the most gentle, patient dogs I had ever known. I never witnessed you growl at or bite anyone, even when your food bowl was moved around or you were enduring smothering loves from the grandkids. As we added two more dogs to our family, you took their arrivals in stride and put up with their pestering and annoying antics.
If any of the gates were ever left open in the yard, you’d go on a walk-about and visit anyone who would pay attention to you. Living only a block from an elementary school, there were always plenty of kids to play with and get love from. Typically we’d get a call from someone up the street who would say, “Willoughby is here in the garage playing with the kids, just so you know.” All I had to do was drive up the street, open the door to the pick-up, whistle and you’d come jump in for the ride home. You loved riding in the car/ truck looking out the window, ears flapping in the breeze.
Remember how thunder, lightning and loud gunshots terrified you to the point of trying to chew your way out of the fence? One year we went up to USU to watch the fireworks and left you in the garage with the lights on and a radio playing to help you feel safe. When got home we discovered you had chewed all the wiring off the garage door openers and trashed the place. We felt horrible about that one and made adjustments in the future to make sure you were safe, especially during fireworks (or canons going off at the high school football games). This past year your deafness actually became an unexpected blessing.
These past few years your health has waned, and after celebrating your 14th birthday complete with homemade “pup” cakes, you developed a nasty case of bronchitis. We thought you were finally on the mend with new drugs and diet to try.
I went in and woke Lynda this morning as you struggled to breathe so she could come join me on the floor at your side. As you breathed your last two breaths, we stroked your silky ears and told you that things would soon be OK. I imagined at that moment, a young curly haired prancing goofball of dog bounding into the house ready to play, and I knew that my gentle, loyal friend, our “Willoughby wallaby” had gone home.