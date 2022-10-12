Chad Hawkes new

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Thinking back on my years in elementary, junior high and high school, I don’t recall who some of my building principals were. I guess that can be taken a couple of different ways in that you either weren’t a frequent flier in the office for misbehaving nor one of the kids who belonged to all of the extracurricular groups that were highly visible to school administration. It was and probably still is in some cases entirely possible to make it through a school experience without ever interacting or purposely engaging with the principal.

My first-grade experience in France was one where I remember my teacher, Mrs. Barnhill, but don’t remember a principal or admin person, maybe because our school was so small and the teachers acted as the administrators, I’m just not sure. When I attended second, third and fourth grades in Missouri, my principal was a big guy who reminded me of the original Superman on TV. His name was Mr. Weaver, and I do know he had a wooden paddle in his office that was used regularly during the school day, not that I’d personally know anything about that.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.