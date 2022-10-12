Thinking back on my years in elementary, junior high and high school, I don’t recall who some of my building principals were. I guess that can be taken a couple of different ways in that you either weren’t a frequent flier in the office for misbehaving nor one of the kids who belonged to all of the extracurricular groups that were highly visible to school administration. It was and probably still is in some cases entirely possible to make it through a school experience without ever interacting or purposely engaging with the principal.
My first-grade experience in France was one where I remember my teacher, Mrs. Barnhill, but don’t remember a principal or admin person, maybe because our school was so small and the teachers acted as the administrators, I’m just not sure. When I attended second, third and fourth grades in Missouri, my principal was a big guy who reminded me of the original Superman on TV. His name was Mr. Weaver, and I do know he had a wooden paddle in his office that was used regularly during the school day, not that I’d personally know anything about that.
Even through junior high and high school I didn’t get to know the principals well enough to say I liked them or not or had a working student/admin relationship with them. Since the high school I attended in Virginia was brand new, our principal and vice principal spent most of their time dealing with building issues and insurance policies regarding the crashing of one of the new driver's-ed cars. We also didn’t have a finished football field, so we had to bus the football team and marching/pep band to our rival team’s field for all our home games, something I’m sure the administration looked forward to every week during the fall.
I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to have worked with and learned from some great administrators. I regularly hear from teachers from other parts of the state and country who share genuine horror stories about principals and administrators who struggle socially and professionally with their faculties. How frustrating and depressing to wake up each morning knowing that every minute of your day and school year is going to be examined, scrutinized and evaluated. For those of you that remember the popular sitcom “M.A.S.H.,” it reminds me of Major Frank Burns and his feeble attempts at leadership.
One of my wishes as I finish out my career has always been to end my years in the classroom under the guidance and friendship of a great administrator, one who cares about the staff, the kids and creates a family atmosphere amongst those in the school. I've been fortunate to know Jullie Payne for the past few years and am grateful she’s found a place here in our school.
I’m not really sure if many folks realize the amount of time, effort and work it takes to be an effective, productive administrator. I’ve never been one and frankly have little desire to be one since I’ve always felt more comfortable and confident in the classroom. As much as principals seem to get shuffled around in the schools, it would be difficult (for me) to re-establish roots and connections every few years. Some people are all about change and a fresh outlook on life on a regular basis, but I tend to think if I were a principal I’d screw up the bus schedules on the very first day and get fired for skipping faculty meetings and sending everyone home early.
Of all the “movers and shakers” I’ve known over the years, Jullie certainly can keep up with the fastest of them. I don’t think she has a slow gear, and I’m sure I’ve never seen her casually walk anywhere in the school. I get tired just watching her.
One of the great things I appreciate about Jullie is she’s a good listener and has a talent for communicating well with others. I can always depend on an immediate response from her if she’s where she can communicate, which is a nice change from trying to talk to a human at the phone company or insurance provider.
Jullie is about the most organized person I’ve ever met. She handles schedules, meetings, reminders, emails and still takes moments to stop and help struggling kids or encourage them when needed. Her office resembles a tactical information center where she can pull up data at a touch of the keyboard or items on the school website. While she’s coordinating all of these technological tasks, Mr. Technology over here is still using a carrier pigeon to send my lunch count to the office. She's amazing.
On several occasions, Jullie has pulled me aside to ask how things are going, not only at school but with my family, a rarity sometimes between administration and staff in schools nowadays.
For the most part Jullie is pretty put together and handles parent issues, emergencies and hiccups in the day with poise and professionalism, but I also know she probably relates to the quote, “Being a principal is easy. It’s like riding a bike, except the bike is on fire. You’re on fire. Everything is on fire.”
I also know that because of principals like Jullie, the future of education in our community is secure, along with the pigeons in my room.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.
