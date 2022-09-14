One of the greatest things about living in a small town is, living in a small town.
I remember those days when I missed school as a kid because of illness (real, imagined or theatrically reenacted). Mom would plop me on the couch in front of the black-and-white TV with my dish of chicken noodle soup, 7Up and saltine crackers watching Andy Griffith in small hometown U.S.A. Mayberry RFD.
So why the attraction to Mayberry and other small-town television sets? Initially for me it was because in the opening scene of “The Andy Griffith Show,” both Andy and his son, Opie, are going fishing, which always keenly interested me. Also everyone in town knew everyone, which made the conversations and interactions of the people on the show more believable.
There’s something about social interaction that most folks either love or hate. I see some of those “shows” where people head out into the wilderness to live “off the grid” and away from civilization. I applaud those who are handy enough and knowledgeable enough to survive in those circumstances, but if it were me, I’d probably do fine for a week until my homemade windmill generator made out of old elastic underwear waistbands and pine needles quit working, then I’d probably freeze to death or be forced to eat my sleeping bag.
Talking to myself is OK and I do it a lot, especially when I’m hunting or fishing by myself, feeding the chickens, working in the yard when the dogs are roaming around or driving, but I’ve discovered that it’s awfully lonely after a while being by yourself. When my first wife passed away, I actually put a small TV in our bedroom and kept it on all the time just to have some white noise going on, especially at night. Just hearing other voices was comforting.
Very seldom do I ever go somewhere in town or outside to a sporting event or community activity where I don’t run into someone that I know or who knows my dad or siblings.
I happened to be driving through Hyde Park on my way home to Smithfield and pulled over to talk to a friend of mine who was our secretary at the elementary schools where I taught for a number of years and has now retired. We spent a good half an hour revisiting the great memories of days gone by and catching up on our family’s adventures. While we were talking, another neighbor walked up who happened to be my neighbor when we lived in Hyde Park years ago and we got caught up with happenings in his life — a great use of my time!
I find it interesting that there may be a neighbor or two or six that I’ve hardly ever seen or talked to in a given span of time, except when I run into them in WalMart in St. George or see some of my school kids at Disneyland. Weird. I was traveling through the airport in Atlanta one time and recognized some of my friends from the neighborhood as they passed me on the escalator going down as I was going up. I reversed engines and caught up with them and we had a great visit. Encounters prove the phrase “It’s a small world” (the phrase, not the annoying song in that ride at Disneyland) because it certainly is a small world.
One of the many things that baffled me when I spent some time as a missionary living in a suburb of Detroit was how many people had literally zero idea of who their next door neighbor was, or the neighbor next to them or the neighbor next to them. The houses and apartments were more often than not built very close to one another, and the front lawns were about the size of a postage stamp. For those of you who are old enough to remember watching “All in the Family” with Archie Bunker on TV, the opening shot was often of his neighborhood. Yeah, the houses purposely built were like that.
When we moved to Utah back in the early ’70s, we hadn’t even moved into our new house in North Logan yet when we had kids from all over the neighborhood coming over to see who was moving in and how old all of us kids were. Those same kids and their families are lifelong friends and keep in touch even though they may have moved neighborhoods or states. One of those kids became my best friend in high school, and even though our paths took us in different directions and different states, he ultimately moved back to the valley and we try to spend time each week or so visiting and taking road trips around the valley, reminiscing about the “good ole days” — you know, drive-in movies, burger drive-ins that are long gone, etc.
When we put our home on the market after 19 years, we went to a Realtor who asked, “Are you related to Joe Hawkes?” When I replied in the affirmative, he said “Joe is one of the finest men I’ve ever known. If you’re anything like your dad you’ve got friends in this office”.
How lucky we are to go trick-or-treating with our kids and come home feeling like we’ve been to a family reunion. I love Cache Valley!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org