One of the most interesting programs I ever viewed on television was about the mass migration of animals across the Serengeti plains in southeastern Africa. Each year upwards of 3 million zebras and wildebeests migrate across the plains in mass herds that create dust storms visible for miles, reminiscent of the bygone era of the American bison. Along the migration route the massive herds reach the banks of rivers that are teeming with large crocodiles just waiting for the animals to cross.
As the animals gather along the banks, the herd hesitates briefly as if sensing the submerged danger that awaits them in the muddy waters ahead. One animal leaps ahead into the water, and as soon as it does, the thousands behind him plunge into the current, anxious to get across quickly to safety on the opposite shore.
Statistically, the crossing is fairly safe since only a few out of the hundreds of thousands that cross are attacked by the crocodiles and dragged to their deaths. In this case, there are definitely advantages and safety in numbers — as in being one of the many and not leaving the safety of the group. You could safely say that less than one percent of all those animals that perished in the river crossing is minute, unless you happen to be the zebra or wildebeest that makes up that one percent, then the number isn't so amazing.
We’re currently living in a time of risk as we deal with a pandemic that has been proven to be fatal (especially in some high risk groups), and as with most unseen enemies, it becomes especially challenging to figure out how to combat the threat itself while returning to some sense of normalcy. If only we could illuminate and see this dandelion-looking virus thing, we could easily identify it, spray it and watch it go belly up and die on the pavement like a cockroach. But we simply don't have that capability, quite yet.
I think we’re being a little too complacent about the fact that things seem pretty “normal” in some areas, which may lull us into a false sense of security. I understand the need for businesses and commerce to get back on track because the effects of this virus on the economy will have far more devastating consequences on the world’s populations than the disease itself.
Herein lies the dilemma: Who do we trust for accurate information? The government? The media? Medical experts and not so expert social-media armchair quarterbacks? Church leaders? Neighbors? We’re experiencing an unprecedented informational deluge of facts, figures, scientific data, speculation, opinion and outright panic.
The older I get, the more in tune I've become with the fact that there are just some things that I won't take the same risk on as I did when I was much younger and perhaps more invincible. Case in point: I seldom ever venture out to the mailbox, stoop to pick up anything or get in a hammock without a spotter. It's just not worth the risk. We take our chances just walking out of the house everyday. Who knows, you might get hit by a bus, struck by lightning, eaten by a bear or have recently reviewed your 401K, all of which are risks that we take but need to be smart about.
I've heard that your chances of surviving COVID-19 if you’re in the low to moderate risk group are around 97 to 98 percent. Those are pretty good odds, unless of course you or someone you love happens to be in that percentage range that doesn't survive. I've learned never to say never when it comes to “It could never happen to me” ways of thinking, like the zebra in the middle of the herd swimming the river. The statistics become finite when it's you or a family member that's affected.
My wife died on a Monday right after school let out for the summer. She was 38 years old and had been diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. Statistically she shouldn't have contracted this cancer since Ewing’s Sarcoma is a child's disease rarely found in adults, rarely originating in the extremities, more rare in females and rarely known to spread following intense chemotherapy. My wife was one of those “It could never happen to us” rare cases since she was also six months pregnant and refused chemo treatment to save the life of our son. She defied all the odds to become that less than one percent that dies from the disease. I guess you could say she was that “one in a million.”
My son died on a Wednesday just a month before his 20th birthday. Statistically he should have lived well into his 80s but instead became part of that one percent that now shows up on a chart somewhere in someone's database or study. He was “one in a million” too, and left us saddened, dazed and confused that this would happen to our family, yet again.
As we slide into the “Should we open or should we close?” phase of this pandemic, I'd hope that we’d all just take a minute and think about the “what ifs” of our decision making. Yeah, chances are we’ll be in that 98 percent who navigate this croc-infested river safely and reach the opposite shore unscathed, but then again, what are YOU willing to wager?
Chad Hawkes is a fifth-grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.