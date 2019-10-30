Happy Halloween … or Thanksgiving or Merry Christmas, depending on which aisle you’re navigating at the store. I'm not a very superstitious person and don't normally buy into the whole black cat bad luck thing, but I do heartily believe that bad luck WILL find you if 1). You waste a good piece of bacon or 2). You purchase seafood from the dollar store.
Reflecting on the whole “haunted everything” theme, I’ve decided that fear is a result of us not being able to see or recognize the unknown, whether it comes through sounds or experiences. Many an overnight Scout camp began with ghost stories being shared around a blazing fire only to end with a tent designed to sleep four sleeping eleven by morning.
Cache Valley has its own history of unexplained events, hauntings and experiences where I’ve thought, “Hmmmm, that's kinda weird.” Like the weekend we experienced the “bizarre” in a local off-the-beaten-path lodge. Lynda and I still talk about it (yeah, it wasn't just me hearing and seeing things) and whenever we drive through that area jokingly make the comment, “Wanna go spend another night in that place?”
A mutual friend of ours invited us to come and stay around Halloween time several years ago at their family-owned a lodge, and happened it was vacant for a few days. We had the whole place to ourselves! As I recall, we had several of our kids with us, a few grandkids and Lynda’s sister and her husband and Lynda’s parents.
The lodge is a two-story structure that had been converted from a store into a facility with a large kitchen, spacious great room, dining room, a loft above the office area, master bedroom on the main floor and multiple bedrooms in the basement. Many of the rooms appeared to have been finished as an afterthought and had weird angles and spaces that really didn't make sense. One room downstairs had a couple of baby cribs in it, one of which was filled with old dolls and stuffed animals (creepy). No one selected that room to sleep in.
Of course all the kids spread out and claimed the rooms they wanted to stay in. Grandma and Grandpa got the bedroom on the main floor, a few of the older girls spread blankets out in the loft and Lynda and I took the largest bedroom in the basement that had two double beds and a walkout door to the back of the property. The basement level garage at the end of the hall closest to our bedroom was filled with old furniture and construction supplies covered with sheets.
We spent the day riding ATVs and fishing, had a great family dinner at a nearby restaurant, and after some late night board games, settled in for the night. A storm was moving into the area, and when we finally retired to the basement, the wind and rain had begun in ernest.
I remember waking up to the sound of Willow branches whipping against the walkout door and the lights flickering, which was weird because we’d turned them off when we went to bed. We burrowed deeper beneath the covers, murmuring “Must be the power lines.” Both Lynda and I woke again when the door to our bedroom opened and one of our older daughters, who had settled in the loft two floors above us, walked in and without saying anything climbed into the other bed in the room. I assumed the storm had wakened her and she wanted to change sleeping quarters (eleven person tent analogy).
After listening to the wind howl for an hour or so, we attempted going back to sleep. On the wall above our bed hung one of those clocks that has pictures of birds on it instead of numbers, so at the top of each hour, instead of a chime there is a bird call. At some point, I recall hearing a slow, familiar tune like the tinkly sound a jack-in-the-box makes. I sat up in bed and listened, thinking maybe it was the bird clock, but I couldn't identify the source of the music.
I woke Lynda up and asked, “Do you hear music?” When she nodded, I said,“Do you recognize the tune?” She answered, “It sounds like Pop Goes the Weasel.”
I slipped out of bed and peeked out the door down the hall. Nothing. The music had stopped. When I turned around, I noticed the bed in the corner was empty, the bedding undisturbed.
“Where’s Ashley?” I asked.
Lynda shrugged, so I made my way upstairs to the loft (I'm so brave) where I found Ashley sound asleep.
The next morning at breakfast, with a glance at Lynda, I asked our host if she knew of any clocks or music boxes in the lodge that played “Pop Goes the Weasel.” She gave me a weird look and said “No.” Ashley didn't remember ever coming into our room during the night, so we didn't take our time packing up to head home that morning and didn't share our experience with the family right away either.
Out of curiosity, I looked up the lodge online recently, and it's still there. I found the bedroom we stayed in and things looked about the same, except the clock is missing. I wonder where it ended up?
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org