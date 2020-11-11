A few good things have transpired in 2020 to prevent it from being a total bust — namely, having shirt sleeve weather on Halloween night and my best friend from high school days moving back into the valley with his wife.
Many of you may have even sensed a “disturbance in the force” last month when Rick and I got together after such a long absence. Rick's mom has graciously offered to share her home with them until they move into their new digs here soon. It’s been fun to reunite on a regular basis and reminisce about our teen years living across the street from each other in North Logan and attending Sky View High and USU together.
I decided to invite Rick along for a drive up to Preston with me last week to get Christmas tree permits for our annual “day after Thanksgiving skip Black Friday trip” into the mountains. As we sat in the truck getting ready to leave, Rick’s mom came out and gave us “the look,” which we also remember quite well from our teen years, translated as, “I’m not feeling very comfortable about sending you two out anywhere in a truck together.” Funny how some things never change.
As we were driving back from our errand that evening, looking at all the changes that have happened in the valley since Rick left, he looked over at me and said, “Chad, we’re OLD!” I didn’t respond immediately since my hearing isn't what it used to be, but I must admit that, yes, we’re getting old. If I’m ever feeling adventurous and need a good laugh on the days I’m in a good mood at school, all I have to do is ask the class how old they think I am. After the initial laughter dies down, I get answers that range anywhere from “about 70” to “you’re way older than my grandpa!” The more methodical thinkers ask for the year I was born, and after some calculating on their phones and in their math notebooks conclude I’m somewhere between 75 and 90. Note to self: Do class review on adding and subtracting whole numbers.
I’ve even given permission after I die to be frozen and sawn in half so my rings can be counted to determine my exact age. It’ll be a great biology/forestry lesson for the class, and they’ll be able to determine when 2020 actually happened by observing the largest ring created by food tonnage consumed during the pandemic.
In my mind’s eye, I’m still as resourceful and young as I was when I was 20. My body, however, is the reality slap that tells me I have the physical stamina and physique of an old pear. It’s hard to admit sometimes that I’m definitely pushing the envelope on my body’s extended warranty as parts are starting to wear out. It’s no wonder we spend billions each year on upgraded titanium replacement parts and cosmetic drywall mud in order for us to look younger. I believe it was Gilda Radner who said something like, “I’m not going into old age peacefully. I’m going to have facelifts done until my ears meet.”
I have noticed these past few hunting seasons, as I’ve hiked with my sons, that there’s about a five second disconnect between what my eyes see, my brain interprets and the messages that get passed along to my extremities.
Case in point: We were hiking along Willow Creek up Temple Fork a few weeks ago when I noticed a log across the trail about 20 yards ahead, and I’m positive the following radio transmission must’ve taken place in my body:
“Uh, Neuro (brain) do you copy?”
“Yeah, this is Neuro, go ahead.”
“Yeah, this is Optics (eyes). Be advised we have an image of a log laying across the trail dead ahead at 12 o'clock. You copy?”
“Roger Optics, copy that. Sending transmission to legs.”
“Legs, this is Neuro. Be advised there is an obstacle directly at your 12 o'clock that needs to be cleared, starting with left foot beginning in 3, 2, 1, LIFT.”
“Uh, Neuro, this is Left Leg. Please repeat that last transmission, over.” “Legs, this is Optics. We seem to be be face down on the trail. What happened?”
“Optics, this is Legs. Say again?”
“Neuro, this is Optics. You better activate pain receptors to legs, right knee, both hands and right shoulder ASAP, over.”
“Roger that Optics. Pain sensors activated and sent.”
“Neuro, this is Legs. What’s going on up there?”
“Legs, this is Neuro. I sent that transmission five seconds ago, deal with it!”
And so it goes. My body’s reactions just aren't what they used to be, thus creating constant bickering (aches and pains) amongst the various body parts and pieces on a daily basis. How droll.
The comedian George Burns once said, “You can tell you’re getting old when you bend over to tie your shoes and wonder what else you could be doing while you’re down there.” Unfortunately, I know exactly what he’s talking about. My dad is over 85 and runs circles around all of us! You’re only as old as you feel right? So if you’ll excuse me, I need to go call my dad, drink my juice and take a nap ’cause Rick and I are dragging Main later.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org