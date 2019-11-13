I love turkey! And according to the National Turkey Federation (and 12 of my 13 followers on Facebook) most other Americans do too, with 88% of us are predicted to consume over 51 million turkeys this Thanksgiving alone. Now that's something to gobble about!
With Thanksgiving almost upon us, it's time to start thinking seriously about the main star of our extensive holiday buffet, namely who’s got the best deal on turkeys? Since I have enjoyed over a half century of turkey consumption with family and friends at Thanksgiving, I thought I'd respond to some commonly asked questions about our festive feathered friends.
“Why are fresh turkeys more expensive than frozen ones?”
Well, typically fresh turkeys take more care in handling, have a much shorter shelf life and don't need extended time for thawing, so they cost a little extra. I've eaten both fresh and frozen birds, and tastewise (in my opinion) they don't differ much. Look at the date on the package. If it's been sitting in the meat case too long, you’ll know it as soon as you open the wrapper — your nose hairs will curl up and the dog will leave the room.
“What method should I use to cook my turkey?”
Lots of folks roast their turkey in the traditional oven or put it in a smoker, and a popular method of late is to submerge the bird in a large pot of cooking oil and deep fry it. I've always wanted to try this method but have visions of deep frying a chicken in an oil-filled Dutch oven at Scout camp and burning down our patrol box, tents and surrounding forest.
“Should I stuff the turkey the night before I cook it?”
No, that is unless you enjoy spending Thanksgiving weekend in the bathroom talking to “Beulah the great white porcelain goddess” and begging for a quick end to your misery. I like to cook the stuffing and serve it separately. Of course, if you add some rum to the candied yams, it's possible the chef could get stuffed the night before.
“What is the most popular brand of turkey on the market?”
The No. 1 brand is the premium “Honeysuckle” turkey, with Butterball and Norbest close behind. Coming in at a distant 98th place is the generic “Acme" brand bird that no one seems to know the origins of.
“How do you tell the difference between a male and female turkey?”
Well, lately this has been a bit confusing for humans too (something to do with giblets), but generally hens are smaller birds (less than 16 pounds) and in the wild have fewer feathers on their heads and are less colorful, while Toms are larger birds, have more feathers on their heads and have more colorful plumage.
“What size turkey should I buy”
I guess it depends on who you are expecting for dinner, I always get a bigger bird (20-25 pounds) to ensure plenty of leftovers and a bigger carcass to render into soup stock for turkey noodle soup.
“How long should I cook my turkey?”
Some turkeys come with a “tender timer” inserted into the breast meat that’s supposed to pop up when the turkey is done, but sometimes it pops up too early or well after the meat has reached 180 degrees, resulting in the bird being either undercooked or overcooked. A meat thermometer inserted deep into the thigh should reach 175-180 degrees, while other parts of the bird should reach at least 165 degrees (especially the stuffing). Oven temperatures shouldn't be set lower than 325 degrees. When all else fails, read the instructions on the label. Brilliant.
“How do I thaw my turkey?”
The general rule here is if the bird is totally frozen, put it in a shallow pan in the fridge for 24 hours for every 4 pounds, which means if you bought “Birdzilla,” you should have put it in the fridge on Halloween. You can cook a completely frozen turkey but will need to add 50 percent more cooking time or go to your local high school and put the bird in their ceramics pottery kiln — well done for sure.
What does “free ranging” mean?”
Birds who have space to roam, forage and wander are considered free range because they aren't confined in stressful surroundings. I believe this is also true for teenagers, since being confined inside for extended periods of time with electronic devices often results in negative physical and emotional side effects.
“Does eating turkey make you sleepy?”
Although drowsiness has been attributed to the amino acid “tryptophan,” found in turkey meat, you’re more likely to want to take a nap after experiencing multiple “tryp-to-fridge” pilgrimages on Thanksgiving Day.
“How long should leftovers be stored?”
Experts say leftovers should be consumed within three days following Thanksgiving dinner but they rarely last that long around here, since gravy at our place is considered a beverage.
Turkey is an awesome source of protein and can be used in hundreds of recipes and prepared in a myriad of creative ways. So who has the best turkey prices in the valley this Thanksgiving? Well I'm headed there this afternoon so if you happen to see me standing in line, let's talk turkey!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.