Now that summer is approaching and we’re starting our spring/winter weather that will break all the branches off of our leafy trees and send our petunias and garden foliage into plant paralysis, it’s high time we started planning our summer vacations. This year's budget will get me as far as Maddox over in the thriving metropolis of Parry.
I think the first vacation my wife and I took that could be considered a bona fide out-of-state getaway (without the kids) was when we were living in Logan back in the early ’90s. We received one of those colorful brochures (ACME Zippity Doo Dah Vacations Inc.) in the mail advertising a three-night stay in Ft. Lauderdale, day cruise out to the Bahamas, three nights on the island, a return trip on the ship and three more nights in Florida for a VERY cheap price. I researched the hotel in Ft. Lauderdale, cruise line and accommodations in the Bahamas and they all checked out as being legit places with ACME, so I moved on to the “what's the catch” portion of my research and located it in small print on the very back of the brochure:
“Prices are based on acceptance of attendance at a one time presentation for resort investment opportunities, no purchase is required but participants must attend the 2-hr presentation in order to receive the vacation package.”
Ah yes, the ole Venus fly trap timeshare adventure. Kinda made me wonder how they could afford to offer such a deal for only two hours of interrogation and subsequent carrot dangling. Hmmmm, intriguing.
The cost of the trip did not include airfare, but I was able to procure tickets from my aunt who was working for Western Airlines at the time, which made things even more reasonable, and since we weren’t taking the four boys with us, I figured even if it turned out to be a ripoff we’d still be somewhere out of state (stranded in Cuba) and alone on a trip together, so sign me up!
We'd never been to Florida, so we were excited to experience the warm weather, green landscape everywhere, beautiful beaches and for the most part Happyville U.S.A. Even the alligator in the pond in front of the hotel had a permanent smile on his face.
The timeshare presentation was scheduled the second day after we arrived at a resort hotel down near the beach. Each couple in attendance was paraded through a luxury suite, tour of a huge yacht docked in the bay and a ritzy clubhouse that could “All be yours for two weeks out of the year” to do with as we pleased. As we exited the yacht, I noticed a huge boat anchor set in cement bordering the front of the resort. I said, “I wonder what they used that behemoth for,” upon which an elderly man walking out of the presentation smirked and said, “It’s what they put around your neck after signing on the dotted line in there.”
The presentation itself only lasted about half an hour. The rest of the time was spent being ushered from room to room with someone opening a binder revealing a discounted price and “our rock bottom offer” before being led into yet another room with a better rock bottom offer than before. The last room I nicknamed the “Room of Lost Souls” because the price revealed on the last page of the binder was still so unaffordable (in my opinion) that I would have had to sell MY soul in order to afford the privilege of owning and wearing an anchor necktie like the one out front.
After our final “Thanks, but no thanks,” we were given our cruise ship color coded passes (ear tags) for the rest of our vacation along with some discount coupons for Golden Corral and led out the back door into the alley next to the dumpsters. I still wonder to this day if they didn’t call the cruise ship at the end of the day with the list of attendees who didn’t sign on the dotted line to be herded up the chute into the “special” section of the ship reserved exclusively for ACME vacationers.
I now know that day cruises out to the Islands are generally on older ships that often aren't equipped with all the latest fancy bells and whistles, like rudders, lifeboats and slot machines above the urinals.
The boat ride, however, wasn’t a total loss, the weather was nice and the creamed tuna on toast from the seafood buffet along with the sushi pigs-in-a-blanket were interesting. The three days on the island were spent in the hotel room as a tropical storm moved in, leaving the hotel without power and us staring out the window as palm fronds and pool deck chairs hurtled past.
The trip back to Florida was choppy and spent below decks, and I imagined the ship sinking not from turbulence but from being overloaded with tons of duty-free liquor in the hold coming back to Florida. I was certainly glad to get back to dry land, and Mr. Smiley in the hotel pond.
I suppose owning a timeshare is OK if you can afford it (and all the extra hidden fees involved), but for me, I’ll settle for a scenic trip through Sardine Canyon, a Maddox ribeye steak and a piece of peach pie.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth-grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.