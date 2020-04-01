I learned how to roller skate in a small, archaic skating rink on an Army post in Fort Monroe Virginia. The commanding general was a member of our local church group and would often open the post facilities to our youth groups to take advantage of, including the pool, gymnasiums, bowling alley and the roller rink.
I literally took a crash course in roller skating on a Tuesday evening with our youth group and remember being sore for a week from all the inevitable mishaps that occurred. The hardest part of skating for me was making turns. And making matters worse, once I finally felt comfortable navigating around the rink unaided, the guy in charge of the music would stop the record and announce, “Now stop and skate the opposite direction!” Now my brain had to train my feet to cross over the other way around the curves — and just like these past few weeks in a world put on hold by the coronavirus, I had to learn to “skate in the opposite direction.”
I guess the only solace to my misery at the rink was that there were others like me who were just as inexperienced as I was and joined me in the inevitable pileups of arms and legs as we tried to negotiate the curves together. I came away from that experience with bumps, bruises, blisters and floor burns but also found that “learning the hard way” pays off eventually.
A month ago, life in my elementary school classroom was sailing along towards the anticipation of all the activities and events that lead up to a typical spring break in Cache Valley and the end of the school year. Graduations, field trips, athletic tournaments and state competitions, dances, social events, awards banquets, projects, academic achievements, scholarships, class activities and of course the foreboding prospect of getting through end-of-year testing all came to a screeching halt as schools abruptly closed and educators were now invited to “stop and skate the opposite direction.”
As my fifth-grade colleague across the hall will attest, I have yet to master all the technological innards of the computer world and often seek her genetically inherited wisdom about all things technical when I am about to set fire to my computer and extinguish it with a hammer. I believe the phrase she used the other day when talking through some issues with her class online went something like, “Hey, if Mr. Hawkes can do it, anybody can do it, including you!” Well, I feel much better about myself now, thank you very much, but I’m also the first to admit that when it comes to some technology my learning curve originates somewhere in Antarctica and ends just south of Cleveland.
I'm sure there are lots of people out there who are still trying to figure out how to stop the flashing time display on their VCR’s and mentally have to add an hour to the time on their truck clock radio when daylight savings ends rather than figure out how to change it. I personally like to think that it keeps what's left of my mind sharp.
When the announcement came down that we’d be teaching remotely to kids at home, I had a panic attack. I had this vision of me connecting to all the kids from home and suddenly having the screen go black or, worse yet, the iconic little bomb with the burning fuse on it appearing in the middle of the screen. Just how are we going to do this?
Almost immediately we started receiving direction, suggestions, materials and support from the district as well as other educators in the valley to help ease the anxiety we were experiencing. Those teachers who already use online platforms were like “Yeah, whatever, another day, different location” while I was hovering over my computer silently praying the things I was telling it to do wouldn't be rewarded with the typical “file not found” response.
After communicating with teachers across the U.S. who are experiencing the same challenges we are, I was amazed at how differently states and districts are responding to this crisis. Many districts were totally unprepared (still) to move from traditional classroom settings to remote learning and are scrambling to put things in place. Worse yet, many of those same districts are requiring their teachers to be evaluated on their performances in the midst of this upheaval. Are you kidding me? That would be like requiring a performance evaluation on the captain of the Titanic as it's sinking.
“So Captain, what are some goals you think you can work on to improve your crew management skills?”
Sheeeesh! We’re doing the best we can under the circumstances.
Our district team has taken on the Herculean task of moving everything from the schools to home-bound instruction in a very swift and organized manner. Any help that teachers or families need is just a mouse click away (unless you’re me, then it's just a mere reboot of the entire internet) and has been a huge benefit. The district “help desk” has truly lived up to its title this past month along with our amazing food service personnel out delivering food each day to all of the kids in our district. Amazing!
I'm lucky to work for a district that values its employees and patrons and specializes in teaching “skating in the opposite direction 101.”
Chad Hawkes is a fifth-grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org