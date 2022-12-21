Chad Hawkes new

Well it’s about time! In fact, it is all about time, as everything we do is “on the clock” so to speak. We don’t have enough time, run out of time, need more time, concede it’s about time, take time, time flies, measure time, save time, mark time, volunteer our time, double time, spend time eating at Taco Time and it’s Miller time! We have playtime, naptime, free time, extended time, time-outs, meal time, overtime, doing time, recording time, Mountain Standard time, summertime, wintertime, frozen in time, putting a stitch in time and even have an official patriarch in Father Time.

I think somewhere in the fine print describing the creation of the world there is a tiny caveat in the footnotes that says something about after dividing the light and darkness from day and night the alarm clock with a snooze button materialized, available in either early Mayan, or Egyptian sundial models. Personally I’m thinking an advent calendar with chocolate in a little window, (OK a big picture window) for 365 days would be a great way of keeping track of a complete year! Victor Borge once remarked “I don’t mind going back to daylight saving time. With inflation, the hour will be the only thing I’ve saved all year.” Do we truly gain or lose an hour? Wish it were that easy to lose weight.

