...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Well it’s about time! In fact, it is all about time, as everything we do is “on the clock” so to speak. We don’t have enough time, run out of time, need more time, concede it’s about time, take time, time flies, measure time, save time, mark time, volunteer our time, double time, spend time eating at Taco Time and it’s Miller time! We have playtime, naptime, free time, extended time, time-outs, meal time, overtime, doing time, recording time, Mountain Standard time, summertime, wintertime, frozen in time, putting a stitch in time and even have an official patriarch in Father Time.
I think somewhere in the fine print describing the creation of the world there is a tiny caveat in the footnotes that says something about after dividing the light and darkness from day and night the alarm clock with a snooze button materialized, available in either early Mayan, or Egyptian sundial models. Personally I’m thinking an advent calendar with chocolate in a little window, (OK a big picture window) for 365 days would be a great way of keeping track of a complete year! Victor Borge once remarked “I don’t mind going back to daylight saving time. With inflation, the hour will be the only thing I’ve saved all year.” Do we truly gain or lose an hour? Wish it were that easy to lose weight.
Sometimes it’s bewildering to think about what life would be like without time pieces or calendars as task masters in our lives. Airports would be fun, instead of the reader board indicating flights “on time” or “arrived” it would just say “take a guess!” Going back to the Pony Express would be fun and really entertaining, especially if you lived in Missouri and bought a piano for your cousin in California. Time to send your taxes to the IRS? (See airline reader boards above.)
I’m sure there are groups of folks who exist so far off “The Grid” that their method of keeping time revolves around Mother Nature’s schedule of the seasons, not a calendar hung on the wall of the cave or tree hut. How nice would it be to wake up and on the spur of the moment decide to go hunt a wooly mammoth for lunch. They’d have their ways of knowing when mammoth season began and didn’t have to worry about shooting hours or bag limits. I’m thinking one mammoth per family?
Our lives are measured in increments of time that can’t be called back or delayed. I’ve often heard myself say “remember the time when” or “Times were different back then,” we didn’t have computers, cell phones, smart watches, electric cars or video games. We played outside with dirt clods, sticks and plastic army men. The setting sun told us when it was dinnertime and seeing our breath when stepping outside told us winter was close at hand.
Of course some things are time sensitive and important — like tracking the case of rubber iguanas I ordered from Amazon, the tender timer in frozen turkeys (thus increasing the phone traffic to the Butterball hotline!) and then there’s the whole timing fuse thing on hand grenades and blasting caps. The old Mattel Easy Bake Oven didn’t really need a timer as it used a light bulb; the cake mix I put in my friend’s oven in 1970 is almost done now.
Schools are also super proficient at dividing the school day schedule into hours, minutes, seconds and hundredths of seconds. I wish we (teachers) were compensated by the minutes we spent in meetings and prep after school during our careers. On the schedule we get at the beginning of the year, everything is scheduled out to the minute: There’s a ten minute section in it called “recess” which in reality is the amount of time needed to put on one snow boot. Twenty-nine kids all getting their snow clothes on in the hall at the same time resembles a ski lodge on “kids ski for free” day. I have a picture of a clock face hanging outside the door to my room that has all the numbers jumbled at the bottom with the caption “Whatever” on the top. Everyday is a trip in the time machine of school days around here.
I have little desire to go back and change much of the time I spent growing up with my family if it were possible — time well spent. I wish I had more time with my spouse, son and mother before they passed away. Of course we can’t choose our time to pass into eternity but we can make the time we do have here with family and friends, as I’ve learned never to say never when it comes to thinking I (or my loved ones) are somehow immune to illness, accident or death. Our time here in mortality is limited, no one gets out of it alive and the time we spend here is precious indeed. Groucho Marx said “No man goes before his time – unless the boss leaves early.”
I’m not sure I’d want to know ahead of time when and how my time to go will happen. Would it change how I see and act? Will Rogers said ”Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save.” This Christmas, find some time to share with others.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.
