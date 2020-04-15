I think most everyone is familiar with games of chance involving probability, risk factors and just plain old good luck, with “Russian Roulette” being the most dangerous and risky game of all.
In our neighborhood on the Air Force base where my family lived when I was growing up, there was a large grassy area connecting the yards of several of the homes on our street. This common area became the local hangout, where many of the teens in the neighborhood congregated to play baseball, football, night games and have overnight camps. The grass was mixed with large patches of clover that attracted industrious honeybees, especially in the spring. Our teen version of “Russian Roulette” was taking off our shoes and socks (ATTENTION! Stupid human trick alert!) and seeing who could run through the entire stretch of clover without getting stung by the bees.
Sometimes wagers were made, but mostly the events were carried out after a simple “I betcha can't” challenge. Sometimes two or three passes were made without a single sting, while other participants experienced multiple stings before getting halfway across, the consequences of which were toes swollen to the size of little sausages followed by days of horrendous itching.
As I look back on the events of this past six weeks, I can’t help but think we’ve been involved in a big game of roulette. “Round and round and round it goes, where it lands nobody knows” has become an almost worldwide motto as we’ve dealt with this global pandemic mess.
I for one feel like I'm swimming in a sea of information but have no idea which information is the most vital and should be most strictly adhered to. Anyone else feeling a little lost in the “what should I do” department?
I remember reading about the great woodsman and pathfinder Daniel Boone when he was asked if he’d ever been lost. His rueful reply: “No, But I’ve been a might confused for three or four days!” I know exactly how he felt!
Listening to the news, social media and reports from the friends of a friend of a cousin who’s married to their great Aunt Fannie can be a might confusing, to say the least. You can change the channel to eight different stations and hear eight different opinions on why we should or shouldn't wear a mask inside, outside, all the time, only in stores, only around sick people, only if it's made out of certain material, etc. etc.
Then there's the expert testimonies of medical “professionals” who give guidance and direction only to be slandered by other healthcare professionals in a different interview. Sprinkle in some politicians and things get real jacked up.
There’ve been some interesting “cures” pop up in the pandemic mix — everything from combining two drugs together, taking vitamin supplements, going out in the sunlight, avoiding sunlight and of course Grandma Josephine's “black salve” that’s guaranteed not to render you “blind, maimed or sterile” if you use it during a full moon or solar eclipse. Personally, the Krispy Kreme and maple bacon diet are working out just fine for me, so I’ll keep forging ahead hoping the layers of grease will keep out any germs.
How's everyone's social distancing coming along? Here's another area that folks seem to be taking either somewhat, kinda seriously or not at all. Some are arguing that our civil liberties are being restricted while others are saying a mandatory lockdown should be put in place. There are no easy answers here because we just, don’t, know! We have computer models, data bases and surveys that provide all kinds of information about events in the past, but much of this is new uncharted territory.
I asked my fifth-grade class this morning what “social distancing” meant to them, and a few of the replies were: “Staying away from people who are not family,” “An annoying practice we have to do all day,” “Being social but staying apart,” “Families in the back of their cars parked 6 feet away having a nice conversation with each other,” “Thinking about no school and being miserable,” and my favorite, “The part about this whole virus is what sucks the most.”
The things that I DO know are: This virus is dangerous, this virus is highly contagious, this virus WILL end, and I hate teaching from home instead of in front of my students. Then there's the whole Grandma Josephine thing.
With the announcement that our schools will be closed through the remainder of this school year, my heart aches for my students. I'm thinking of graduations, awards, parties and class activities that I can somehow organize before a new group of kids start this fall, and I wondering, “Can it happen?” I think about going through each of those desks and getting the room ready for summertime without the raucous environment that usually comes with such activity, and I feel like there is a huge hole where normal used to be.
I went out to feed my rats in the classroom today, and they both eagerly waited for the myriad of hands and faces that normally appear when it's time to play. They tentatively sniffed the air waiting and probably wondering, “When does it stop? Nobody knows.”
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.