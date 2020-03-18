Sitting at my desk at school early Monday morning, I look out the window and scan the playground. I see the swings hanging perfectly still and the normally packed nine-square court abandoned, the absent shouts and squeals of kids at recess before school echoing into the stillness.
I instinctively look up, expecting my early arrivals, shy smiles and hushed “good mornings,” shucking of backpacks and checking the board to see if today was their day to take on a job, then the sharpening of pencils and off to breakfast in the cafeteria. But no one came.
I was expecting the usual rush of hundreds of feet as student hordes make their way in from the buses and line the halls, hanging up coats and stashing lunch boxes above the coat hooks. But no one came.
As the first bell rang, I looked at the back counter where our folded American flag sits, waiting patiently for the color guard to hoist it up the pole out front. But no one came.
The second bell signals the official start of school with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, taking attendance, math timings, ticket distribution, repeating of our class Warrior creed and selections of the “Officers of the Day.” But no one came.
As I took in the noisy reticence of all these morning routines I could actually hear something that I'd seldom heard before amidst the morning chaos — that's to say, keys unlocking and opening teachers’ doors. School buildings are rarely quiet, I decided I was experiencing what Simon and Garfunkle described in their song as “The Sound of Silence,” because no one came.
Last Saturday the governor made the announcement that all Utah public schools would be participating in a two-week “soft dismissal” to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in our communities and state. That announcement would lead to subsequent decisions dramatically altering all of our lives.
In 1781, British forces under the command of Gen. Cornwallis were besieged at Yorktown, Virginia, and suffered a humiliating defeat by American and French forces in what would become the last major engagement of the Revolutionary War. Legend has it (still being debated by historians) that as the surrender was taking place, the British fife and drum corps played “World Turned Upside Down.” If true, the mightiest army in the world must have felt like their world had indeed been turned upside down, kind of like ours three weeks ago.
Almost immediately, our school district began putting things in place to accommodate students and their families via online instruction, which has been a big wake-up call for all educators, especially those of us at the elementary level. When I started my career, computers were used specifically for games and word processing. With the introduction of the internet into schools, I've been dragged kicking and screaming into a very different technology-driven world than I knew as a kid. Fortunately, I work with amazing colleagues who patiently guide me as I struggle like a trapped fly in the worldwide web.
District staff and school personnel have been working tirelessly these past few days as the circumstances surrounding this virus continue to morph at an almost hourly rate. It’s been interesting following teacher blogs in districts in different states and around the world as they are dealing with this crisis. Some areas even seem relatively untouched by the panic that is gripping most inhabited areas.
I took a trip up to see our family doctor in Preston, Idaho, on Monday afternoon to try and put the beat-down on this gnarly sinus infection I've had for the past few weeks. I called ahead assuming things there had been just as crazy at their medical facilities as they are on the Utah side of Cache Valley. I saw a school bus full of kids just outside of town and wondered if their schools were still in session. Turns out they were on Tuesday but have since shut down.
There was no one in the waiting room of the doctors office, and I walked right in, chatted with the doc, got checked out and was in and out in 15 minutes. I stopped in to chat with some friends who work in the local grocery store there and found that although they were out of a few items (TP), they were well-stocked through most the store, with steady shopping but no long lines. I thought it interesting that only a few minutes north of us a county could seemingly be so different in its reactions to this crisis, even as diagnosed cases creep closer to our beloved valley.
Tomorrow I’ll make my way to school in the predawn darkness to get ready for our first day of active online instruction. I worry (as most teachers do) that I haven't done everything necessary to ensure each of my kids gets the experience they need and deserve. I worry, too, about families that are impacted with all these changes and how it will affect their jobs.
I’ll turn on my computer, feed my classroom rats, water the plants and make my way around the 35 empty desks back to my seat to start my routine. I push to the back of my mind the thought that maybe this could be the end of our school year. The bell jerks me back to reality. I look up and remember, they aren't coming.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org