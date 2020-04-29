One of the things I worried about (even more than running out of toilet paper) when all this coronavirus business began was the extended care that might become necessary for the animals that reside at our place.
Watching the hordes of people exiting stores with stacks of supplies piled on their carts made me wonder how long it would be before pet food would become difficult to acquire as well. Our pets are part of our family, and their wellbeing is important to us, as it is with most responsible pet owners, so the thought of having to scavenge about to provide food for our animals had me more than a little concerned.
After Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast, it was estimated that close to half a million animals were killed, abandoned, displaced or went missing as the storm surge caused several levees to collapse. Since pets were not allowed on the rescue helicopters and watercraft, many owners simply refused to leave their animals and weathered the storm stranded in the attics or on the roofs of their homes and businesses. (Forty-four percent of the people who “stuck it out” rather than evacuate, did so because of their companion animals.)
Families that did make it safely to shelters (like the Super Dome in New Orleans) were initially denied entrance if they had their family pets with them. Rescue workers had simply not planned for the sheer number of animals that would accompany their refugee humans as they began showing up at the shelters.
In 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the PETS ACT (Pet Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act) became federal law. In a nutshell, it says if states want to receive federal funding for relief contingencies, they “must account for the needs of individuals with household pets and service animals before, during and following a major disaster or emergency.” This has been a great relief for those pet owners and shelter personnel worried about funding during or after a disaster, but what about our current global pandemic?
The coronavirus has also effected our animal friends and how we care for them. Although the animals themselves are at low risk of contracting the disease, shelters and clinics are shutting their doors and limiting services because of “stay at home” restrictions. Many clinics are offering reduced cost or no cost adoptions in order to more easily place animals in adopted-forever homes. Our own clinics and shelters here in Cache Valley are limiting services to “emergency care” only and are rescheduling appointments and surgeries to not only keep staff and patrons safe but to conserve or redirect PPE to human care facilities that are currently experiencing large influxes of patients.
People aren't the only ones missing out on haircuts, perms, shampoo sets and manicures either. Pet groomers have temporarily ceased their operations, which has been an inconvenience for both pet owners and their pets as my dogs are now experiencing what I like to call “The Wooly Mammoth” effect.
Working from home has been an interesting shift in our usual routines, not only for us but our pets as well. Just as when our kids were all still at home, our pets have benefitted from the almost constant attention they are now getting as we are quarantined together. The downside to this (if you consider it that) is having CONSTANT company. We have three dogs, a paranoid cat and four chickens that keep us busy and regularly entertained. All of the dogs have somehow identified themselves with static cling from clothes exiting the dryer and refuse to leave me alone when I'm home. They follow me everywhere.
Just like the kids who are currently being homeschooled, the dogs have developed a routine that seldom varies from the start to the end of the day. As annoying as it can be sometimes (tripping over them when I stand up to go anywhere), having the dogs around has been for the most part therapeutic and has helped combat depression and anxiety, not that being quarantined and teaching 35 kids online would ever lead to that.
As I've interacted with each of my school kids in our virtual classroom, I've noticed lots of new puppies, kittens, chickens, geckos, ducks, fish and a variety of stuffed animals, which leads me to believe that when the kids are home all day they need something to focus on and care for. I can see the wisdom in that and hope these new family pets will provide security, stability and love to everyone for years to come.
My fear is that when I go back to leaving for school each morning the dogs will develop acute separation anxiety. Lynda says they’re already there. The cat just lays there wishing we would hurry up and leave sooner. They hear my truck and are all lined up inside the garage door waiting for me when I walk in. To help with the anxiety and doggie depression that the dogs experience, especially during fireworks, we ordered some “calming chews” of which the main ingredients are hemp oil and hemp protein powder. This particular product comes highly recommended, but I think they kind of taste like fish — I mean I'm sure the dogs will love them!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org