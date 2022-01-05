I think the greatest gift we ever received as a family (in my kid opinion) came to us during the Christmas holidays in 1967 when we lived in Florissant Missouri.
Dad rounded us all up one evening, put us in the car and told us he had to go pick up a Christmas package that one of the guys at his work wanted to give us. Of course, since we were missing out on outside playtime and having to drive clear across town to pick up what we decided was a “crummy old fruitcake,” we groused and whined the whole trip.
Upon arrival, Dad left the bunch of us yowling hyenas in the car, went into the house and returned holding his coat in a bundle in front of him. We surmised that the fruitcake was too heavy to carry and needed a support sling to transport it. As he reached the car, a small head popped out of the bundle and began trying to wriggle itself into our open window.
The “fruitcake” turned out to be a beagle puppy. Dad told us we could only take turns holding the puppy on our laps for the trip home if we sat very still and were quiet. It was probably the only trip we ever took anywhere (without the dog) where we behaved admirably.
That beagle became an instant member of the family and would spend the next 15 or so years cementing her place in our hearts and home. Dogs have a way of doing that. I love the quote from an unknown author who said, “Dogs come into our lives to teach us about love, they depart to teach us about loss. A new dog never replaces an old dog. It merely expands the heart.”
We’ve had several dogs (and cats) plus a few weirdo pet chickens over the years, each and every one of them unique and quirky in their own way. And with their passing we grieve their absence but ultimately make room for the newcomers, who bounce into our lives ready to make lifelong friends — a time we have learned to relish.
With the passing of our oldest dog this past spring, our two little dogs have had to cope with not having their older playmate to hang out with and pester.
Lynda had toyed with the idea of getting a puppy to train to be a therapy dog and had spent considerable time and effort locating and speaking with different breeders all over the country. Her most promising prospect fell apart as travel arrangements and logistics seemed to derail her best efforts, and her disappointment was clearly evident.
We both agreed something would come of her efforts in due time, so I kind of forgot about things until one night she came downstairs and announced to me, “I have a dilemma,” upon which I thought, “Uh oh, she wants to talk about my fashion choices when I go out in public or my ratio of ammunition, firearms and fishing gear to new kitchen cabinets, or vehicle upgrades.” But instead she said, ”I need to go to Salt Lake tonight.” After responding “Okaaaaay,” it dawned on me that she was going to pick up a new puppy.
We pulled into the pick-up lane at the airport after 10 p.m., where our puppy’s escorts were waiting with him snuggled in their arms. They had accompanied our newest little fu ball all the way from the East Coast.
I wasn’t aware that there are off-duty airport personnel who earn extra income accompanying pets on their journeys to their new homes. Being familiar with airports, schedules and flying with pets, they are a natural choice for making sure their fragile cargo arrives safely and comfortably.
Our new puppy wriggled into Lynda's arms and gave the maximum amount of puppy kisses before settling down and snoozing in the truck after such a long day traveling cross country. Our conversation on the way home was much like what you’d talk about when bringing a new child home from the hospital. Kids and dogs and their upbringing are similar in many ways from infancy all the way through the teen years and adulthood. Everyday is a new adventure.
When Lynda was growing up in American Falls, her parents bought a 1955 Chevrolet that her dad fully restored and drove in parades and car shows. It was decided that the car should be Lynda’s when he retired it. Lynda decided her dad should sell the car and keep the proceeds. Her dad passed on a check from the sale of the car, which helped give Lynda the means necessary to pursue adding a puppy to our household.
The puppy’s name? “Chevy” of course, in honor of a great dad.
Chevy is not just any puppy. He’s intelligent and has already mastered many training exercises. Because we’re “older” we have a hard time keeping up with an active puppy, especially during his “zoom zoom” time where we (along with the older little dogs and one very unimpressed cat) park on the couch and watch him as he streaks by.
Even though Chevy’s official therapy training won't begin until he’s two, his presence in our home has helped heal our hearts, and hopefully this summer we’ll be able to “Take our Chevy to the levee” and hope it's not dry.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org