What would automatically pop in your head if I asked the question, “What is your favorite place to eat out and why?” What makes a favorite place favorite? Is it the food, atmosphere, location, service, price? Just what is it that draws us back again and again for special occasions or just a night out?
Of course dining out differs from person to person depending on the company. Sometimes you have to trade the romantic and diverse places for price — and quantity, if the kids are involved. Dining out with kids is a challenge, especially youngsters. As empty nesters, we still hit the fast food places once in a while but do enjoy discovering places off the beaten path or a restaurant referred to us by friends or neighbors. Years back, one of those restaurants landed right at the top of our list of most favorite places, especially when we needed a “getaway” just because.
Over 30 years ago I happened to be working as a meat manager in the IGA grocery store in Preston, Idaho. I was living in Logan and made the commute up to Preston each day. The grocery store is long gone but many of the folks I worked with and associated with in Preston are still good friends to this day. I happened to get acquainted with a woman and her daughter who ordered a case or two of chickens each week and talked about the inn they operated from May to October a few miles up Cub River Canyon.
I'd known about Deer Cliff Inn for a long time before I met Trya and her daughter Joy because I passed it every summer as we headed to BSA Camp Aspen Ridge (Hull Valley to some of us), but I'd never eaten there. As time passed I started making deliveries to the inn since it was on my way to Logan and saved them a trip into town. It was on these Friday deliveries that I got to meet Tyra's husband, Roy, and enjoyed the stories and adventures of the inn during its early years.
Joy and her husband, Jim, along with extended family and friends have taken over the day-to-day operations of the inn since Tyra and Roy passed away, and they continue (in my opinion) to operate the best kept secret around. The inn’s motto is “The most romantic spot in the West,” which is certainly true if you’ve ever visited and had dinner outside next to the rushing Cub River under the shadow of the cliff that towers above it. Looking at the deep pools under the bridge that crosses the river, it's not hard to imagine the trout that linger there as they did in my childhood fishing trips.
The atmosphere in the inn is rustic with a country spin. Old photographs, game mounts and nostalgic relics remind those who visit of simpler times when there was no shortage of hugs and handshakes. No fancy China or white linen napkins adorn the tables. Simple decor and delicious food keep the regulars and visitors coming back each summer. Tyra's homemade house dressing and the huge scones are immensely popular menu items as well as the butterflied jumbo shrimp, broasted chicken and fresh rainbow trout. Bring a check or cash because they don't do credit cards. If you forget they’ll work it out with you as I'm sure Jim loves having someone else change the grease in the fryer or scrape the grill!
Jim and Joy work equally hard to make the inn a pleasant place to visit. Jim is a true outdoorsman and head cook who loves to hunt, fish and is a voracious reader who devours books almost as fast as he can download them on his Kindle (one of the few modern contraptions he owns). I usually try to bring up a few books to trade. We’ve probably shared hundreds of books over the years and both love reading military history.
When their son James joined the Marines we spent lots of time sharing news from our military kids as they deployed to different parts of the world. It's always fun when James is working as we talk “turkey” and what's going on in his life. Time has a way of getting away from us, and I find myself wishing things were back to “the good ol days.”
Joy manages the front of the kitchen (along with everything else) and enjoys hunting (with her camera) and sharing her pictures of their outdoor adventures with everyone. Watching Joy bustle about the inn makes me tired just watching her! COVID-19 has had its effect on the Inn just like the rest of the world as they’ve had to make adjustments to help keep everyone safe. Practices and methods change, but the way they make you feel when you are there is a natural high everyone deserves.
A line from the theme song of the TV show “Cheers” resonates strongly when I visit my friends: “Sometimes you gotta go where everybody knows your name, and they’re always glad you came.” As I sit on the patio listening to the river babbling along, the smell of the mountain breeze comes down the valley and I wish amidst all the turmoil in the world people could just experience a hint of this amazing place, our Deer Cliff Inn.