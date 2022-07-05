Summertime in Utah signals the beginning of the annual Utah Summer Games in Cedar City with thousands of athletes competing in a variety of sports and athletic events. Our family attended the games for several years when we still had kids competing on teams from here in the valley, and we looked forward to the competition we saw there and the talent displayed at all age levels.
Of course we’re not the only state that has a summer or winter sports event each year, and then there’s the Olympics that take the world stage every few years.
Scotland has a unique athletic event of its own that's been around for quite some time and draws competitors from around the globe (one of the most recent winners is Canadian) who compete at incredible levels. Yes, I’m talking about the Scottish Highland Games. One popular event during the games involves balancing and tossing a long weighted object end over end to see how accurately the object can be positioned.
In Scotland this is called the Highlander “caber toss.” We have something similar here in the West called the American Bison “Yellowstone tourist toss.” Lately this event has been getting more press than most other stories posted in the “What the heck?” columns of the newspaper as more and more people are being tossed, gored, trampled and chased by bison in park boundaries.
I guess for most of us, when we hear about animal encounters that result in injury or death in Yellowstone Park, we’re assuming they were due to grizzly bear attacks. And although these do happen, park officials say that the majority of injuries sustained are a result of mixing it up with bison.
Being attacked by a bison is much different than being attacked by a grizzly. The bison is a herbivore, which means its intent when attacking is not to eat you (unless you look and smell like a dandelion). Rather, the animal is annoyed at you being in its personal space or trying to take a selfie with its calf, especially with a large group of people hanging around.
Making yourself look large and aggressive doesn’t work around bison like it might otherwise with a bear or mountain lion. The bison doesn’t care how big you look, it’s just going to stomp a mud hole in you. (Moose and elk also enjoy this kind of activity). The word “caber” translated from Gaelic means “pole.” I’m sure to a bison the sight of annoying tourists translates to “within field goal range.”
I guess I could kind of understand if I was visiting from another country and had never seen a bison before and was quite fascinated with them just standing about stoically munching on grass without a care in the world how I might want to go offer one a handful of grass or part of a bagel. And then there’s the part of me that would think about it being a wild animal and not part of a petting zoo, see? No bags of peanuts or bottles of milk on sale to feed the animals.
I think anyone entering Yellowstone National Park should have to watch the video footage of someone being launched over a cedar tree because they tried to pet or approach a bison. I guess ignorance is bliss until it isn’t. It’s like the kid who goes on a field trip to the farm and asks the farmer why a particular cow doesn’t have horns like the rest of the cows. “Good question” says the farmer, explaining, “There are many reasons why. Some cows are born without them, some breeds of cattle never get them, some farmers remove the horns to keep cows from injuring each other, but that particular cow is what we call a horse.”
Some people get the idea that it’s cute to feed the animals, especially baby ones, not knowing this could lead to human food dependency, repeated encounters and eventual relocation or even death for the animal. It might be tempting to video Yogi and Boo Boo eating marshmallows off your camp chairs, but not so fun later that night when Yogi returns, smashing out the rear window of your new black off-road suburbitank and pooping on all the seats while sniffing out that muffin in the glove box.
There are some people who upon finding young animals in the wild assume they’ve been abandoned and try “rescuing” them and taking them to park officials or wildlife officers. Chances are they weren’t abandoned, just being hidden, and now they’ll need to be raised and hopefully reintroduced into the wild, which can be very difficult.
We’re all aware of situations (even in Hollywood movies) depicting wild animals being raised as pets. One of the first guides and scouts settling the Henry’s Lake area of Island Park in the late 1890s raised a calf buffalo, named it “Lindsay” and rode it around like a horse. The man was eventually gored by his beloved pet and lost both his career and his life.
Park officials warn visitors to stay at least 25 yards from grazing bison since they can run three times faster than humans. For those whose common sense goes out the window with their park entrance fee, just remember bison are perfect this year at park field goals under 25 yards.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.