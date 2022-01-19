I must confess I’ve struggled this past week putting together my thoughts in an organized enough manner to share them. Normally I rely on the events happening in our valley, community, school or even the country to write about since I can typically find some humor or goings on in just about everything and enjoy writing about them without coming across as too boorish or personal. This past week has been a challenge.
My wife, Lynda, is not a native of Cache Valley. She was born and raised in American Falls, Idaho, along with her four siblings and grew up on the family homestead, where she experienced all the things rural small town life has to offer and where she developed a love for all creatures great and small and tried her best at making pets of all of them. Lynda’s dad, Arwyn Thornton, was the youngest boy in his family and was also raised on a farm. He spent his entire life in Idaho with his wife, Lorna, and five children working the fields (pulling rye) harvesting crops, driving farm trucks and working a full career with Idaho Power.
I didn’t meet Lynda until 2008. We had both become single parents and were raising our respective families (mine in Hyde Park and hers in Smithfield) the best we knew how. As luck would have it, we were introduced through a mutual acquaintance, and although neither of us were looking for a “permanent relationship,” we decided to go on a date that eventually led to a wedding almost a year later.
The part of courtship where you “meet the parents” is just as nerve wracking at 50 as it is at 21. Meeting Arwyn and Lorna for the first time, I felt like I was talking with my own parents — such genuine, kind, down-to-earth people. We shared similar interests in many areas, and I even found out my grandfather's moving company in Pocatello (Hawkes Moving & Storage) had helped Arwyn and his family move when he was working for Idaho Power. That was when Lynda and I were both kids. Small world indeed.
As Lynda and her kids settled in Smithfield, Arwyn and Lorna made it a point to come visit often and help with projects that needed to be done around the home, everything from yard work to home repairs. Arwyn was an amazing handyman and gardener.
I still remember the conversation Arwyn and I had when Lynda and I became engaged, where he unofficially turned over the job of head maintenance guy to me by the ceremonial presentation of the culinary water turn key. Looking back on it, I should have had him keep the job since he was so good at it, and oh how I loved watching him as he encouraged and instructed the kids (eye rolls included) on how to accomplish tasks and see things through.
The more time I got to spend with Arwyn and Lorna, the easier it became to love them and look to their examples of pure goodness. They were invested in each other and their family, which was evident in everything they did.
Arwyn had a way of making you feel instantly comfortable when you were around him. He loved to tell stories, and his chin would always raise just a bit as he’d start to laugh, causing everyone around him to do the same. His warmth and friendly demeanor were infectious, I never heard a derogatory or unkind word escape his lips, a trait that is truly rare nowadays.
Most of all, I loved watching Lynda plan and organize things that involved her dad. She was especially sensitive and keen on gifts that she knew had special meaning for him and delighted in the stories that would ensue.
One of the nicest Christmases we ever had was when all of Lynda’s siblings and their families came home and surprised their parents with an “old fashioned” Christmas. What an event that was!
Arywn always made sure the needs of his family and neighbors were taken care of before his own. Making trips into town or plowing snow in the middle of the night to ensure folks could make it up the lane to his house was routine.
Arwyn and Lorna were excellent dancers and took the opportunity of dancing together often. I’ll always remember the evening we invited them to the “Glenn Miller Show” up on USU campus, where they danced the night away to the sounds of “Moonlight Serenade” from the big band orchestra
Last Tuesday night, Lynda’s sister called to let her know that Arwyn had passed away suddenly at home while watching his favorite NBA team play. Shock, disbelief and grief once again rocked our world as we tried to imagine life without our Arwyn.
On our front porch we have a stone plaque that says, “If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.”
We look forward to the day when we’ll see Arwyn again. He’ll look up from where he’s standing in the garden and start walking down the lane, his dog Rhett beside him, sniffing about for field mice. And as Arwyn sees us, the smile under his John Deere hat will widen and we’ll know that we’ve come home.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.