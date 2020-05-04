An interesting political cartoon caught my eye the other day — two large overlapping circles in a Venn diagram.
In a typical Venn diagram, each circle represents something different and the overlapping portion, the things that are in common. Circle A: Fruits. Circle B: Vegetables. Circle A and circle B overlap on a tomato. You get the idea.
The Venn diagram which I found striking had a blue circle saying, “People afraid of COVID-19.” The red circle said, “People who think the government is having a mad power grab.” The overlapping violet section had one little word, “Me.”
That sums up my feelings on the entire situation of our present pandemic. With my associates degree in health science, I’m washing incessantly, avoiding public places and wearing masks. Yet my bachelor’s degree in political science from Utah State University reminds me of rights inherently given to the people. In the past months, constitutionally guaranteed rights have been suspended.
The question is, when is the suspension of constitutional liberties justified?
In an email I put the question to my friend Tom Worthen, Ph.D., who is an adjunct professor at Utah State. Worthen said:
“It comes down to which rights we value more. We give government the right to protect us, which is why we have the FDA, seatbelt laws, etc. We also have individual freedoms and in this case, they conflict. I am for individual liberty, but for the greater good of society, I have no problem with government limitations. If they limit without just cause, that is different.”
What is just cause? According to the 9th section of the Constitution, or the Suspension Clause, “The privilege of the writ of habeas corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in cases of rebellion or Invasion the public safety may require it.” This section applies directly to the federal government in times of war, but lessons from it might be useful on a state and local level.
Habeas corpus (latin for “produce the body”) is the assumption of innocence when no crime can be proved. For our Founding Fathers, who had seen people held by the crown without any charges laid against them, the writ of habeas corpus was a sacred protection against illegal imprisonment. Even the founders, though, recognized that in certain crises, the government might need to suspend the writ for public safety. But who decides if the COVID-19 pandemic compromises public safety?
Now, executives have done most of the decision making. Many of them are being crucified for it, and perhaps deservedly so. According to Judge Amy Barrett and professor Neal K. Katyal, “The Suspension Clause does not specify which branch of government has the authority to suspend the privilege of the writ, but most agree that only Congress can do it. President Abraham Lincoln provoked controversy by suspending the privilege of his own accord during the Civil War, but Congress largely extinguished challenges to his authority by enacting a statute permitting suspension. On every other occasion, the executive has proceeded only after first securing congressional authorization.”
Even the Suspension Clause, then, should be subject to the checks and balances ensured by the Founding Fathers. As noted by W. Cleon Skousen in his book “The 5000 Year Leap,” the Constitution wisely placed the burden of public leadership in the hands of many so that no single branch of government, and especially no one person, could use its power to overtake our freedoms.
It is that system of checks and balances that secures my hope that our state and country will find a good course going forward in the pandemic. Interestingly, the Utah Legislature dealt with two opposing bills in its recent online session which considered changing the balances of power in Utah during a time of emergency. One bill would have given more power to the Legislature, requiring the governor to consult with them prior to announcing certain policies. The other bill called for executive powers to be broadened, giving mayors, county leaders, and the governor the right to enact new regulations during emergencies without any other authorization. Both of these bills failed.
Barrett and Katyal would probably not be surprised. They wrote, “The questions about the scope of and limits on the Great Writ are far from settled ... as we grapple with the Founders’ vision of the writ and the proper balance to strike between liberty and security.”
In the case of COVID-19 arrests, has the writ of habeas corpus been forgotten? And should it be? After all, the right to move freely is not a crime. Nor is the freedom of assembly. At least, it should not be suspended by an executive acting with consent and oversight of a legislature.
The longer this crisis lasts, the more protests we will see in both corners. The stay-at-homers will dig in, lock down, and mask up as long as their toilet paper lasts. The freedom of assembly crowd will get out, protest, and let their voices be heard. Like the courts who decide about the use of the Suspension Clause, our community is trying to find the right balance. Security against the pandemic will cost liberty. Eventually, we must decide how much of our freedom we are willing to give and what other economic costs we are willing to pay.
Frankly, I think both sides are justified in their opinions. For now, I am administering stay-at-home public school and practicing social distancing, mostly voluntarily. The part of me that fears COVID-19 will keep complying. The part that resents government overreach will let my four-year-old sneak a few minutes on the empty playground. And if I am arrested for that, is it justified?
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com