Near the end of my run Friday, I saw my friend Karma Albrechtsen out walking and joined her — still maintaining our social distancing.
“What are you writing about this week?” she asked.
I expressed my aggravation that I didn’t have anything to write about except COVID-19. And that’s what everyone, everywhere is writing about! I just wanted to write about something that was pertinent to our time, but without all the fear, suspicion and alarm.
“Well, what part of this is uplifting?” Karma wisely asked.
She proceeded to tell me about one of her children whose family has found joy in their quarantine. This family has five daughters, college graduate through elementary school. Because of stay-at-home orders, they have shared more time as a family than they ever could have expected during this phase in their busy lives. “The girls all will climb into the same bedroom and laugh and talk until late. There is so much love in that home. They are just soaking it up.”
Karma’s story got me thinking. What bright spots have there been for me during the past two months?
I have just one daughter and lots of sons, as opposed to lots of daughters. For me, soaking up love is not a giggly pajama party. Boy love is nerf-gun warfare, complete with cardboard armor. But there are good things to appreciate – silver linings in the gray times.
Previous to stay-at-home orders, every day on my calendar had action items for me, my husband, or my kids. An evening at home with all of us together was rare. In stark contrast, our calendar now is clean. Only a day or two have any requirements outside the house. What a beautiful silver lining that has turned out to be.
Not that life is boring – it’s alarmingly busy – but the focus has changed from what we must do outside the home to what must be done within it.
For me, the day now starts at first light, though I set no alarm. My mind wakes me with the sun and I get in a bit of writing. My husband is blessed with a private office in a stable job, so he still gets to go to work away from the house. First thing every day, we send him off with a wave and a prayer.
I have not maintained a rigorous time schedule for the kids, but the one who gets up first gets their choice of computers for schooling. That is motivation enough for my kids to get up, one at a time. And one at a time, I can connect with them about what they are doing and why. Personal time with each child happens almost daily – another silver lining.
My kids’ teachers have been conscious of the difficulties and distractions of working at home. Their flexibility, dedication, and resourcefulness has been astounding. They are a ray of pure sunshine in this storm.
Still, my days are filled with helping kids re-read instructions, make calculations, record videos, or make slides. One-on-one attention is required for some things, and it takes the bulk of my time. Often, the school day is still eight hours for our family collectively, though each child starts and finishes at different hours. The fact that my part-time jobs can be done from home is another blessing — I can stay with my kids all day, almost every day. I am thankful for that.
After school is done, the blank calendar means no rushing. Dinner is always together at the table. If there’s time after dinner, the entire family can enjoy a marshmallow roast. We probably take in more family movies than we should, but why not? For once, we have the time to just be together.
Bedtime is more relaxed, too. Without a school bell ringing, the kids have made blanket forts or set up tents. Sleeping in a hammock on a school night is par for the course.
Little things have become more special. A neighbor passing on the street is now a parade for the kids to wave at and enjoy. A door-step visit is a treat. And when my friends’ kids stopped at my house for help treating a bloodied shin, it had been weeks since a child had knocked on my door. I put on my mask, sterilized my hands, and fixed up the shin on the lawn. My kids watched from the porch, awed that their mom could apply bandages to all shins equally.
Service opportunities have not diminished in the slightest, though participation is different. Our whole family has been able to help with outdoor cleanup projects with neighbors. Our active community of hard-working folks has still been clearing weeds, lopping branches and cutting down trees for needed spring cleaning. And the neighbors have not needed less help because of the virus, but they seem to appreciate the bit of help given even more.
Those times may be coming to a close, however slow the process may need to be. Friday, I received an invitation to my first face-to-face meeting in months. I wrote it on the otherwise empty calendar – a single black ink spot against a white page.
My extroverted self is excited to go out and see other grown ups, even with distancing cautions and masks. The rebirth of normalcy will continue in small ways, and little by little, my calendar will again be covered in black ink.
Part of me is looking forward to it. The other part is sitting beside my son, just him and me typing in a quiet room, soaking in the time we have left to stay at home and watching the clouds roll by, silver linings and all.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com