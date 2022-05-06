This spring I attended my local Republican caucus. I always go, not because I love and follow politics, but because I want to be a responsible citizen and do my part. This has previously meant becoming a delegate, but this year’s caucus night was different for me.
Our precinct chair had been in for several terms and asked that someone else run. The room fell silent. Someone suggested a person other than themselves. That individual said he had already served in the position three times. The room went silent again. I heard the restless do-gooder in me pipe up and say, “I’m willing.” A brief personal introduction and a quick vote were all it took, and I was the new precinct chair. I would now be responsible for delegates and running caucus meetings.
After my initial duties of making sure the party officials had the names and contact information of the new precinct officers and delegates, I returned to our meeting room. The former chair handed me the leftover political flyers and said, “Take these. You can give them to the delegates.” The next morning, I awoke to a pile of flyers on my kitchen table and thought, “What am I going to do with all these? What was I thinking?” Oh well. I was it now. As I attended “meet the candidate” nights and interacted with our delegates, I discovered a few ideas to help me choose who I wanted to vote for.
They All Say the Same Thing
Looking at those flyers I noticed something. They were all the same. Flyers were filled with pledges to “work to ... (fill in the blank here with any generic community outcome everyone wants like good schools, peaceful communities, appropriate infrastructure) and promises to bring “change.” Don’t forget the nice picture and a few hot button words. Other than informing me who was running for each office, these flyers were useless, but led to my first rule for choosing who to vote for.
Ask The Right Questions
Eureka! All the flyer bullet points listed desired outcomes, not actions to be taken to cause that outcome. The focus was what instead of how and why. With this new insight I changed what I listened for and what I asked.
At one event a prospective councilperson explained he had attended council meetings for years and proceeded to lay out pressing local problems. He was obviously dedicated and sincere in his desire to make a difference in our community. Then I asked a how question: How could he, as a council member, remedy one of the specific issues mentioned? He said he didn’t know, but he did know it hadn’t been handled right. He said we needed to sit down with all involved parties and work it out. That had already failed. I wondered if he actually had the skills to accomplish that when the current council people didn’t. Follow up questions did not reveal experience or talents that would give him greater ability to negotiate.
Asking how brought more useful information to distinguish between candidates. It also led to another helpful idea.
Hiring for a Job
This experience helped me see that as a citizen I am part of a hiring board. Elected officials will be working for me and spending my tax money. If the office had a job description, what would it be? What would be listed as necessary skills and experience? As a prospective employer, I would want an honest, hard-working individual AND one with appropriate qualifications.
Public office is hard. A list of skills might include negotiating, grant writing, engineering, public health, budget writing, and others. No candidate will have all the necessary skills, but do they have any? Are they willing to do the hard work to gain knowledge when they don’t understand all they need to know to decide an issue?
At the county convention, one councilperson office had three candidates: one with many matching skills, another with some, and the third with no applicable experience. The two candidates voted onto the primary ballot were the two least experienced but who gave moving speeches. I was disappointed because councilpersons decide how to handle very difficult issues I care deeply about like population growth and water usage. This experience led to my last rule of thumb.
What Does that Mean?
What made those speeches so compelling? Emotionally powerful words. The Wikipedia style guide calls such words loaded language and defines them as “rhetoric used to influence an audience by using words and phrases with strong connotations. This type of language is very often made vague to more effectively invoke an emotional response and/or exploit stereotypes.”
Recognizing the ambiguity of such words I asked a candidate to explain what he meant when he said conservative. He shared stories of bills he had worked on that illustrated his conservative priorities. It turns out they were not even close to my idea of what that meant. The opponent’s approach more closely matched my own.
Now the Primaries
June 28 is our primary election. I share my questions in hopes they can help others as they helped me. Try asking: How will you accomplish this? Are you qualified for this job? Am I hearing any stirring words that are vague? What does this candidate mean by that? May the best person win, for all our sakes.
Laura Huffman grew up in Logan and now lives in North Logan with her family where she serves as Republican Precinct 3 chair and runs a small business.