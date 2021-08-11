When Jenny and I first came to Logan 62 years ago, we lived on Canyon Road. Then we moved to the new Hillcrest area. When our children were born there were neighborhood markets and restaurants in those areas. Now neither has a food store.
In 1990 I retired from USU. We went to New Mexcio to care for my parents and Jenny's mother. We returned to Cache Valley in 1997 after our old folks died.
We sought a home in the central part of Logan. We had watched our parents' world shrink as they lost ability to drive. We knew that walking to essential services and recreational facilities would be necessary as we aged. With increased gas prices and a national obesity epidemic, walkable neighborhoods were needed for all ages.
Later a University of Utah's medical school made sound arguments for rebuilding downtown areas by linking older, walkable neighborhoods to human health. Body mass indices were computed from height and weights listed on nearly 500,000 Utah drivers licenses.
Their data showed older, densely populated neighborhoods have a lower percentage of obese people than the suburban, car-dependent areas. Six-foot-tall men in walkable neighborhoods weighed about 10 pounds less than those who had little space to walk. Those data supported a Utah Department of Health survey that showed Salt Lake's sprawling suburbs, such as West Jordan, Magna and Kearns, have the state's highest rates of unhealthy weights. Dense areas, like the Salt Lake Avenues, had the fewest overweight residents.
Both studies are confounded by personal income, race, age and education, but they are strong indicators that walkable neighborhoods lead to healthier people. They describe healthy neighborhoods as having a shopping center with public space, local businesses and access to public transportation.
I recently read those studies again and used a web site calculator (http://walkscore.com) to compute the walkability index of my Center Street home. The index is based on distance to goods and services old folks need. My neighborhood, that I thought was old-folks friendly, failed because the closest drug store and hardware store are over three quarters of a mile from our house. When we bought the house a couple of decades ago, there were two hardware stores and two movie theaters in easy walking distance.
I checked random locations on Cache Valley's upscale east bench. All scored low and were extremely car dependent. I checked random locations in the new subdivisions on the south and west of town. All are highly car dependent. The most walkable locations are in Logan's central area, roughly bounded by 700 North, 300 East, 300 South and 300 West.
Some parts of Logan have walk-friendly characteristics. Most of the streets in the central area have sidewalks, shade trees and attractive yards. Many of the homes have front porches, making interaction between walkers and homeowners natural and convenient. Irrigation canals and parks are easily accessible. There are a few locations where a young family can buy a home and their children will never need a ride to school. They can walk to elementary, middle and high school.
City policy makers recognize the need for more of Logan to become walkable. Recent ticketing of drivers who do not yield to pedestrians and enforcing the park strip ordinance are positive steps. Revitalization of downtown and getting Main Dtreet traffic calmed are big issues that will take time to solve.
Other things can be done more quickly. Pedestrian safety and a pleasant surroundings are important. Better education about, and enforcement of, pedestrian rights are needed. Many sidewalks need repair; some are downright dangerous. Prompt winter snow removal is essential. Cracking down on parking of inoperable automobiles, recreational vehicles, construction equipment, will help make walking more pleasant.
Incentives for home seekers to buy and rehabilitate houses, many of them now rentals, in the central area are needed. One relatively painless way is to expand the historic district to include most of central Logan and make incentives such as tax breaks, planning assistance, assisted loans available in older neighborhoods.
More neighborhood stores are needed, especially outside the city center. Encouraging living facilities within commercial areas would help. Trails, wayside rest areas and small public spaces in residential areas are needed. These may take zoning changes. But high energy costs and the increased value of walkable communities should lead to more interest in policies to rehabilitate central Logan.
Jenny and I bought in downtown Logan because our parents' last years had taught us old folks need to get around without a car. Since we moved here, our hardware store, drug store, movie theater and several other conveniences moved away from us. But we can still sit on our front porch, enjoy a glass of wine and visit with people who stroll down the street. When we bought here we knew walking neighborhoods were pleasant and friendly. We never considered them being healthier. That and $4 a gallon gasoline should make policy makers and citizens rethink what kind of town Logan should be.
More people walking our towns' streets and keeping thousands of automobiles with one person in them on highways around the city instead of spraying our streets with passenger car exhausts can still make our valley a great place to live.