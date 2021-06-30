The last couple of weeks our television screens, pocket-sized computer-telephones and newspapers have been filled with pictures of a beautiful multistory housing unit crumbling and parts of it sinking into the sand of a peaceful beach. As the days went on, pictures turned to professional rescurers risking their lives to recover the dead. Most agreed there was little chance of finding someone alive.
That tragedy was not in a far away banana republic ruled by an uneducated, nutty millionaire. It was in the state of Florida in the United States of America. It was built by people with power trying to minimize oversight and governmental control. Their goals were to make money and gain more power. Now, the tragedy and its cost in lives are losses for those that bought homes, not the builder.
Unfortunately, that mode of operation is not just in Florida. Some variant of it occurs in most, if not all, states in our republic. That big, beautiful housing development in Florida was built on a shaky, unstable layer of silt and sand accumulated in the past centuries by a large lake between mountains — a place sort of like Cache Valley.
The extent to which the developers, local government, lending agents, etc. knew about the Florida danger will be argued in court for decades. There will be no winner. The homes of people lucky enough to be alive are gone. Scores of dead loved ones will forever be part of the shifting silt that increases with each heavy rain.
Most of us in Cache Valley already live on accumulations of silt in the bottom of a part of the old Lake Bonneville. In recent decades some people have built houses above the high water mark of the old lake. Though they are not in danger of the old lake itself, they face other “natural” hazards each time it rains.
I built a house in River Heights in 1970 and lived there until 1990. We had several earthquakes that shook our house during those two decades. Only one caused damage that needed repair. Soon after we moved in (in 1971 I think) we had a quake that shook rocks off our chimney. A large stone hit the roof directly over us in the conservation pit. We ran out the door and skedaddled over to the cemetery. Although several other quakes shook our house during the next two decades, earthquakes never caused severe damage to our home.
I know not whether there has been earthquake damage to the house the past 30 years. It appears to be in good condition. This is its 50th year. I hope the current owner gives it a golden age celebration and lists it as a historical building. If it could talk, it could tell some entertaining stories. It's probably better that it remains mute.
Today our homes may be in different towns in Cache Valley, but all of us below the old Bonneville Lake level live on soil where that prehistoric lake drained and/or evaporated. Up until a decade or so ago, most valley people lived in single family homes. Most multilevel housing was in dormitories or apartment buildings near Utah State University on a bench of Lake Bonneville.
There has been no large scale lake-caused destruction of Cache Valley homes, but the growing population of our lovely valley should not, cannot remain mute. All of us except those who have built above the old Bonneville Lake high mark live on some level of the old lake as it reduced its size through evaporation.
The little towns and deeded areas that were present when Jenny and I arrived here 62 years ago are now part of a growing number of people living on the exposed bottom of a slowly drying lake. Unfortunately the space between towns was not a valleywide plan to efficiently use the land, the water available and use a unified way of disposing of the waste.
Instead, dozens of individual and multiple owner units sprang up on land they owned or inherited. Arguing whether those early landowners were right or wrong only makes things worse. Whatever current citizens do, it will not be long before the only way to find space for housing is to build up, not out. Multistory housing units will increase.
In recent years, most multistory units have been built on the valley's high water benches and in Logan lowlands east of Main. Some clusters are being constructed in Logan west of 6th West where just a few years ago it was thought high water tables would never allow residential housing. Multiple housing in wetlands was not in the preferred growth picture.
Today, high-rise houses are not just an idea. They are being built. I doubt they will sink in the marsh and fill our television screens like the buildings in Florida are doing today. But they will alter our landscape, increase our taxes, minimize their mistakes and change our valley forever.
I came to this place 62 years ago because of USU's record of improving land to bring a better life to people. I had the good fortune to take that message to struggling people in dozens of countries throughout the world. In my 92 years, I never taught that overstocking the land with humans was more dangerous to us that overgrazing with sheep and cattle. Shame on me.